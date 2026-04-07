From 52.90% To 86.84% In Five Years: How MBOSE Students Have Turned the Meghalaya Board Pass Percentage

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the Class 10 board exam results on April 7, 2026, on its official websites at megresults.nic.in and mbose.in. According to the official data, 48,623 students appeared for the Class 10 (Secondary) examination 2026. With 42,228 students passing the exam this year, the overall pass percentage stood at 86.84 per cent.

Last year, the board declared the MBOSE Class 10 results on August 5. With 55,473 passing the exam in 2025 out of 63,682 appearing candidates, the pass percentage stood at 87.10 per cent. With only 52.90 per cent of candidates passing the Secondary exams in 2021 to an overall pass percentage of 86.84 in 2026, the board has shown remarkable changes in the last five years.

Meghalaya Board Pass Percentage: Last Five Years' Analysis

The board has recorded the highest pass percentage in the year 2025.

2026 86.84% 2025 87.10% 2024 55.80% 2023 51.93% 2022 56.96% 2021 52.90%

Though marking a slight decrease from 2025, the board has shown a remarkable increase in the passing trend when compared to previous years' trends.

MBOSE Class 10 Result: Top Scorers And Their Marks

Wangaal Lama from Gorkha Pathshala Higher Secondary School, Shillong, secured the top position with a score of 585. Next in the list was Vishal Kumar from Embee Rosebud Higher Secondary School, Tura, who scored 585 marks.

Meghalaya Board 2026 Gender-wise Passing Trends

In the Regular1 category, the male pass percentage was 93.97, while the female pass percentage stood at 92.84. The Regular 2 category recorded a male pass percentage of 80.60 and a female pass percentage of 80.81.

Meghalaya Board's Performance In 2021

In 2021, despite the pandemic, the Meghalaya state government successfully conducted the SSLC (Class 10) exam. As many as 64,269 students appeared for the Class 10 examination, out of which 34,003 students passed the exam. Kevinstrong Lawriniang from Mairang's St Thomas Higher Secondary School secured the top position by scoring 576 marks.

Students who are not satisfied with their theory paper marks can apply for revaluation or re-checking of the answer sheets.