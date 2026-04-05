Meghalaya MBOSE Board Class 10 Result 2026: Check Download Link, Marksheet Details

Meghalaya MBOSE Class 10 Result: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE), Tura, will announce the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 results for 2026 on April 7 at 11 am. Once released, students will be able to check and download their scorecards through the board's official website, mbose.in, or via the NDTV result checker.

The NDTV result checker allows students to download their marksheets while avoiding heavy traffic on official websites.

The Meghalaya Board SSLC examinations were conducted from January 30 to February 11, 2026.

Official Websites To Download Meghalaya Class 10 Result

mbose.in

mboseresults.in

megresults.nic.in

How Students Can Check Their Result Via Official Websites

Visit the Meghalaya Board's official website, mbose.in.

Click on the "Result" or "Class 10 Result 2026" link on the homepage.

Enter your roll number as mentioned on your admit card.

Complete the CAPTCHA verification and click on Submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen, showing subject-wise marks, total marks, grade or division, and pass/fail status.

Pro Tip: Take a screenshot or download a PDF of your result for future reference.

How To Download Result Via NDTV

Visit the official board exam page of NDTV.

Click on "Meghalaya Class 10 Board Exam Results 2026."

Enter your roll number and roll code.

Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Download Link

Students can also check their results via SMS by sending MBOSE10 followed by their roll number to 56263.

Students must score a minimum of 30 per cent marks in each subject and an aggregate of 33 per cent marks to pass the SSLC examination.

Details Mentioned On The Marksheet

Personal Information: Student's name, roll number, father's name, mother's name, and date of birth

Student's name, roll number, father's name, mother's name, and date of birth School Details: School name, school number/code, and the name of the examining board

School name, school number/code, and the name of the examining board Subject-wise Marks: Scores for theory and practical/internal assessments for each subject

Scores for theory and practical/internal assessments for each subject Total Marks: Aggregate score obtained across all subjects

Aggregate score obtained across all subjects Grades/CGPA: Grade in each subject (e.g., A1, B2) and overall CGPA, if applicable

Grade in each subject (e.g., A1, B2) and overall CGPA, if applicable Result Status: Final "Pass" or "Fail" status

Over the past five years, the pass percentage (2021-2024) has ranged between 50 and 60 per cent, with the highest recorded at 87.10 per cent in 2025.