Meghalaya Board MBOSE SSLC 2026 Result Declared, 86.84% Students Pass

Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2026 Declared: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) today released the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC or Class 10) examinations 2026, recording an overall pass percentage of 86.84%. Out of 48,623 candidates who appeared for the examination, 42,228 passed. Of these, 33,124 students passed all six subjects, while 9,104 cleared five subjects.

Students who appeared for the exams can check their results on the board's official website, megresults.nic.in, as well as on the NDTV Education website at ndtv.com/education/results. To access their results, students will need to enter their exam roll number.

Regular Categories Perform Strongly

Students in the "Regular-1" category recorded a pass percentage of 93.30%. Within this group, male students achieved a pass rate of 93.97%, while female students recorded 92.84%.

The "Regular-2" category recorded a pass percentage of 80.72%, with male candidates at 80.60% and female candidates at 80.81%.

Private and Non-Regular Categories

Non-regular candidates recorded a pass percentage of 43.36%, while private candidates registered 45.19%.

In the compartmental category, 233 out of 621 candidates passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 37.52%.

SSLC Examination 2026: Check Result Statistics

How To Check Meghalaya Board Class 10 Result 2026

Method 1: NDTV Education Portal (Fast and Reliable)

Students can use the quick result checker available at the top of the NDTV Education portal to instantly check results without waiting in queues on the official websites.

Method 2: Official MBOSE Website

To check results via the board's website:

Visit the Meghalaya Board's official website, mbose.in.

Click on the "Result" or "Class 10 Result 2026" link on the homepage.

Enter your 9-digit Roll Code (starting with the specified letter) and roll number as mentioned on your admit card.

Complete the CAPTCHA verification and click Submit.

Your result will be displayed on screen, showing subject-wise marks, total marks, grade or division, and pass/fail status.

Pro Tip: Take a screenshot or download a PDF of your result immediately for future reference.



Method 3: SMS



Students can also check their results through SMS:

Type MBOSE10 followed by your Roll Number.

Send it to 56263.

Your result will be delivered directly to your mobile phone.

Pass Percentage Analysis - Year-on-Year

2026-86.84%

2025 - 87.10% (highest in this period)

2024 - 55.80%

2023 - 51.93%

2022 - 56.96%

2021 - 52.90%

Students can access their detailed scorecards through the official board websites.