Meghalaya Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2026 Out, Check Complete Schedule Here

Meghalaya Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2026: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the examination timetable for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exams for 2026. Students can download the complete schedule from the board's official website, mbose.in.



According to the released schedule, the Class 10 (SSLC) examinations will be held from January 30 to February 11, 2026, while the Class 12 (HSSLC) exams will take place from February 18 to March 13, 2026.

As per the board's instructions, examination halls will open at 9:30 AM, and question papers will be distributed at 9:45 AM. The theory exams for vocational subjects will be held for one hour only, from 10 AM to 11 AM. MBOSE also mentioned that if any official state or central government announcement coincides with the exam dates, the timetable may be revised accordingly.



MBOSE SSLC Exam Schedule 2026

Dates Subjects January 30 English February 2 Science February 4 Health and Physical Education, Computer Science, Vocational Subject February 6 Social Science February 9 Mathematics / Special Mathematics February 11 Indian Languages / Additional English

MBOSE HSSLC Exam Schedule 2026

Dates Subjects February 18 English February 19 MIL / Alternative English February 20 Sociology February 23 Economics / Physics / Poultry Farming-IV / Computer Technique-IV February 24 Vocational Subjects February 25 Elective Languages / Biology / Entrepreneurship (Commerce) February 26 Philosophy / Poultry Farming-V / Computer Technique-V February 27 History / Geology / Accountancy March 2 Political Science / Chemistry / Business Studies March 3 Education / Poultry Farming-VI / Computer Technique-VI March 5 Mathematics March 6 Geography / Entrepreneurship (Vocational) March 9 Computer Science / Informatics Practices March 10 Physical Education March 11 Music (Western) / Psychology March 12 Anthropology / Statistics March 13 Home Science

How To Check MBOSE 10th, 12th Timetable 2026

Visit the official website, mbose.in .

. Click on the “Time Table” link on the homepage.

Open the PDF for the Class 10 or Class 12 exam schedule.

Review the timetable and download it for reference.

Students must obtain at least 33% marks in each subject to pass the MBOSE board examinations.