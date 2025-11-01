Advertisement

Meghalaya Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2026 Out, Check Complete Schedule Here

Meghalaya Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2026: The Class 10 (SSLC) examinations will be held from January 30 to February 11, 2026, while the Class 12 (HSSLC) exams will take place from February 18 to March 13.

Meghalaya Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2026: At least 33% marks needed in each subject to pass the board exam.

Meghalaya Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2026: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the examination timetable for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exams for 2026. Students can download the complete schedule from the board's official website, mbose.in.

According to the released schedule, the Class 10 (SSLC) examinations will be held from January 30 to February 11, 2026, while the Class 12 (HSSLC) exams will take place from February 18 to March 13, 2026.

As per the board's instructions, examination halls will open at 9:30 AM, and question papers will be distributed at 9:45 AM. The theory exams for vocational subjects will be held for one hour only, from 10 AM to 11 AM. MBOSE also mentioned that if any official state or central government announcement coincides with the exam dates, the timetable may be revised accordingly.

MBOSE SSLC Exam Schedule 2026

DatesSubjects 
January 30English
February 2Science
February 4Health and Physical Education, Computer Science, Vocational Subject
February 6 Social Science
February 9Mathematics / Special Mathematics
February 11 Indian Languages / Additional English

MBOSE HSSLC Exam Schedule 2026

DatesSubjects 
February 18English
February 19MIL / Alternative English
February 20Sociology
February 23Economics / Physics / Poultry Farming-IV / Computer Technique-IV
February 24Vocational Subjects
February 25Elective Languages / Biology / Entrepreneurship (Commerce)
February 26Philosophy / Poultry Farming-V / Computer Technique-V
February 27History / Geology / Accountancy
March 2Political Science / Chemistry / Business Studies
March 3Education / Poultry Farming-VI / Computer Technique-VI
March 5Mathematics
March 6Geography / Entrepreneurship (Vocational)
March 9 Computer Science / Informatics Practices
March 10Physical Education
March 11Music (Western) / Psychology
March 12Anthropology / Statistics
March 13Home Science

How To Check MBOSE 10th, 12th Timetable 2026

  • Visit the official website, mbose.in.
  • Click on the “Time Table” link on the homepage.
  • Open the PDF for the Class 10 or Class 12 exam schedule.
  • Review the timetable and download it for reference.

Students must obtain at least 33% marks in each subject to pass the MBOSE board examinations.

