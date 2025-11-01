Meghalaya Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2026 Out, Check Complete Schedule Here

Meghalaya Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2026: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the examination timetable for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exams for 2026. Students can download the complete schedule from the board's official website, mbose.in.
According to the released schedule, the Class 10 (SSLC) examinations will be held from January 30 to February 11, 2026, while the Class 12 (HSSLC) exams will take place from February 18 to March 13, 2026.
As per the board's instructions, examination halls will open at 9:30 AM, and question papers will be distributed at 9:45 AM. The theory exams for vocational subjects will be held for one hour only, from 10 AM to 11 AM. MBOSE also mentioned that if any official state or central government announcement coincides with the exam dates, the timetable may be revised accordingly.
MBOSE SSLC Exam Schedule 2026
|Dates
|Subjects
|January 30
|English
|February 2
|Science
|February 4
|Health and Physical Education, Computer Science, Vocational Subject
|February 6
|Social Science
|February 9
|Mathematics / Special Mathematics
|February 11
|Indian Languages / Additional English
MBOSE HSSLC Exam Schedule 2026
|Dates
|Subjects
|February 18
|English
|February 19
|MIL / Alternative English
|February 20
|Sociology
|February 23
|Economics / Physics / Poultry Farming-IV / Computer Technique-IV
|February 24
|Vocational Subjects
|February 25
|Elective Languages / Biology / Entrepreneurship (Commerce)
|February 26
|Philosophy / Poultry Farming-V / Computer Technique-V
|February 27
|History / Geology / Accountancy
|March 2
|Political Science / Chemistry / Business Studies
|March 3
|Education / Poultry Farming-VI / Computer Technique-VI
|March 5
|Mathematics
|March 6
|Geography / Entrepreneurship (Vocational)
|March 9
|Computer Science / Informatics Practices
|March 10
|Physical Education
|March 11
|Music (Western) / Psychology
|March 12
|Anthropology / Statistics
|March 13
|Home Science
How To Check MBOSE 10th, 12th Timetable 2026
- Visit the official website, mbose.in.
- Click on the “Time Table” link on the homepage.
- Open the PDF for the Class 10 or Class 12 exam schedule.
- Review the timetable and download it for reference.
Students must obtain at least 33% marks in each subject to pass the MBOSE board examinations.