Meghalaya SSLC Result 2026: Girls vs Boys, Who Performed Better? Check Details

MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 (OUT) LIVE: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination 2026 results, recording an overall pass percentage of 86.84 per cent. Of the 48,623 candidates who appeared for the examination, 42,228 cleared it. Among them, 33,124 students passed all six subjects, while 9,104 cleared five subjects.

According to official data, in the Regular-1 category, boys slightly outperformed girls, securing a pass percentage of 93.97 per cent compared to 92.84 per cent among girls. In the Regular-2 category, girls marginally led with 80.81 per cent, ahead of boys at 80.60 per cent.

MBOSE SSLC Toppers List 2026

In the non-regular and private categories, boys recorded higher pass percentages of 45.67 per cent and 47.62 per cent, respectively, while girls registered 39.78 per cent and 42.37 per cent.

MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2026 (OUT) LIVE Updates

How To Check Meghalaya Board Class 10 Result 2026

Method 1: NDTV Education Portal

Students can use the quick result checker available on the NDTV Education portal to access their results instantly without waiting on official websites.



Method 2: Official MBOSE Website

To check results via the official website:

Visit the Meghalaya Board's official website: mbose.in

Click on the "Result" or "Class 10 Result 2026" link on the homepage

Enter your 9-digit roll code and roll number as mentioned on the admit card

Complete the CAPTCHA verification and click Submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen, showing subject-wise marks, total marks, grade/division, and pass/fail status

Pro Tip: Download or take a screenshot of your result for future reference.

Method 3: SMS