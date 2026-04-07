Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2026: Wangaal Lama Tops With 97.5 Per Cent Marks

Meghalaya Board MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2026: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the toppers list of the "first 20 candidates" of the MBOSE SSLC Class 10 Result 2026, and students from Shillong and Tura secured the first three ranks. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results on the board's official website, megresults.nic.in, as well as on the NDTV Education website at ndtv.com/education/results.

The topper, Wangaal Lama from Gorkha Pathshala Higher Secondary School, Shillong, secured the first position with 585 marks among all students, followed by Vishal Kumar with 576 marks from Embee Rosebud Higher Secondary School, Tura, and Prajukta Roy from Seven Set Higher Secondary School, Shillong, and Pechon A Sangma Memorial Police Public Secondary School, Tura, with 575 marks.

The highest marks in the first 20 candidates list is 585, and the lowest is 555. A total of 42,228 students passed out of 48,623 and the pass percentage is 86.84 per cent.

To access the Meghalaya Board Class 10 Result 2026, students will need to enter their exam roll number.

How To Check Meghalaya Board Class 10 Result 2026

Method 1: Through NDTV Education Portal (Fast and Reliable)

You can use the quick result checker available at the top of this page to instantly view your results, without having to wait in long queues on the official website.

Method 2: Through the Official Website

Students can also check their Class 10 results through the official Meghalaya Board website. To do this, visit ndtv.com/mbose.in and click on the "Result" or "Class 10 Result 2026" link available on the homepage. You will then need to enter your 9-digit Roll Code (starting with the specified letter) along with your Roll Number as mentioned on the admit card. After completing the CAPTCHA verification, click on the "Submit" button. Once submitted, the result will be displayed on the screen, showing subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, grade or division, and pass or fail status.

Pro Tip: Take a screenshot or download a PDF of your result immediately after checking.

Method 3: Through SMS

You can also check your result through SMS. Open the message box on your mobile phone and type MBOSE10, followed by your roll number and send it to 56263. After sending the SMS, your result will be delivered to you directly on your phone via message.