2 Killed In Massive Landslide In Kerala's Wayanad After Heavy Rain

A major landslide triggered by continuous heavy rainfall struck Kerala's Wayanad district on Tuesday, killing two people and triggering a large-scale rescue operation, with authorities fearing that several others may still be trapped beneath the debris.

The landslide occurred near Meenakshi Bridge at Kalladi, close to the site of the ongoing Anakkompoyil-Meppadi tunnel road project connecting Malappuram and Wayanad districts. Construction workers were present in the area when the incident took place.

Rescue operations were launched immediately, with local residents stepping in to help and pulling people to safety. Officials currently fear that around 10 people may still be trapped under the debris. Meanwhile, six injured people have been admitted to hospital for treatment.

Personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the location, while National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are expected to join the operation shortly.

Authorities said the area recorded 265 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, with incessant rain believed to have triggered the landslide. A few vehicles used for transporting tunnel project workers were damaged in the incident.

Chief Minister Holds Emergency Meeting After Wayanad Landslide

Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Tuesday convened an emergency meeting with Kerala Agriculture Minister T Siddique after Wayanad landslide.

Following the meeting, the Chief Minister directed officials to carry out rescue and relief operations on a war footing.

He also instructed Revenue Minister AP Anil Kumar and Minister Siddique, to immediately travel to the district and personally oversee the rescue efforts.

'Man-Made Landslide'

Meanwhile, Kerala Minister T Siddique alleged that the landslide in Wayanad was "man-made" and the result of negligence, claiming that authorities had previously warned Konkan Railways about the risk of a landslide at the site.

He further informed that six injured people were in stable condition and accused the railways of failing to act despite prior warnings, drawing parallels with the 2024 Mundakkai landslide in Wayanad that killed 298 people.

Speaking with the reporters, the minister said, "It is not a natural landslide, but a man-made landslide. It is a clear case of lapse. Six people are seriously injured, and they are admitted to the hospital. Their condition is stable. We will continue search and rescue at the site in Kalladi. The District Collector had given in writing to Konkan Railways regarding the chance of a landslide at the site. Two teams comprising a total of 60 NDRF personnel from Wayanad and Kozhikode have been directed to the site."

He added, "The District Collector is present at the site. I, along with State Minister AP Anil Kumar, am going to the site. Konkan Railways was directed to take necessary action about this earlier, but no action was taken by them. Such things cannot be tolerated because two years ago, 298 people lost their lives in a landslide at Mundakkai."

Wayanad's Long History Of Landslides

Landslides have caused problems in Wayanad many times in the past, with the district witnessing several deadly incidents over the decades.

The most devastating in recent memory occurred on July 30, 2024, when massive landslides struck Wayanad. Most of the victims were asleep when the landslides hit between 1:30 am and 4:00 am.

The landslide spanned an area of 86,000 square meters, with the crown located at approximately 1,550 meters above Mean Sea Level (MSL). The debris flow extended for about 8 kilometers. According to official records, 298 people were killed in the disaster.

Wayanad's history of landslides stretches back several decades. Among the notable incidents was the Mundakkai debris flow of 1984, which claimed 14 lives and destroyed prime agricultural land. In 1992, the Kappikkalam landslide near Padinjarethara claimed 11 lives. Another major incident, the Valamthode landslide on June 23, 2007, resulted in four deaths.

Why Is Wayanad Highly Vulnerable?

Wayanad, a landlocked district in Kerala, is part of the Western Ghats and has been identified as one of the state's most landslide-prone regions.

Nearly 17,000 square kilometres of land in Kerala, mostly along the western side of the Western Ghats, has been mapped as landslide-prone. Research has determined that Wayanad is the district most susceptible to landslides in Kerala.

The district is situated at the southern tip of the Deccan Plateau and forms part of the Western Ghats mountain range. In addition to landslides, Wayanad is vulnerable to various natural disasters and is classified under Zone III, a Moderate Risk Damage Zone with regard to earthquakes.

The hill ranges bordering Wayanad, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts are particularly susceptible to landslides. The Wayanad-Kozhikode border has also been identified by the Centre for Earth Science Studies (CESS) as one of the most landslide-prone areas in Kerala.