Kerala Villagers Mourn Death Of Lakshmi, A Wild Elephant They Called Family

In Kerala's Wayanad, te sight of a wild elephant can often mean destruction and sparks fear and panic among public. But now, an entire village is grieving the death of one.

Residents of Chandroth Unnathi, a tribal settlement near Chekadi in Wayanad's Pulpally, are mourning the death of a 70-year-old female wild elephant they lovingly named Lakshmi.

On Wednesday morning, forest officials found Lakshmi dead inside the forest near Pathiri Vellappadi, a short distance from the village she had made her own. Officials estimate she was around 70 years old. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after a post-mortem examination.

Locals say for years, Lakshmi would emerge from the nearby forest and quietly spend hours near the settlement. Unlike other elephants that often stray into villages and damage crops or attack people, Lakshmi never troubled the residents. Slowly, fear turned into familiarity.

Children waited to catch a glimpse of her. Villagers welcomed her with jackfruit, mangoes and other fruits collected from their farms. The extraordinary bond between a free-ranging wild elephant and the tribal community had even become a local symbol of peaceful coexistence.

Lakshmi's death has left the Chandroth Unnathi settlement in mourning.

In Wayanad, where human-elephant conflict has claimed lives on both sides and hardened attitudes, Lakshmi stood apart.