Wild Elephant Terrorising Andhra Villages Captured After Month-Long Hunt

A solitary wild elephant that had been terrorising villages and destroying crops around Palamaner in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district has been captured by the forest department, bringing an end to a month-long operation involving advanced technology, trained kumki (working) elephants and wildlife experts.

The elephant, estimated to be 15-18 years old, had repeatedly strayed into human habitations over the past several months, damaging agricultural fields and creating panic among residents.

Forest officials said the animal's movements were closely monitored for more than a month using trackers, drones and thermal sensor cameras before the final capture operation was launched.

The decisive operation, carried out on Wednesday, involved five trained kumki elephants from the Musalamadugu camp, veterinary specialists, mahouts and field staff. Veterinarians tranquilised the elephant in accordance with wildlife management protocols, while the kumki elephants played a crucial role in safely restraining and securing the animal.

The elephant had earlier attacked and seriously injured Forest Section Officer Sukumar during an attempt to drive it away from human settlements.

After recovering from his injuries, Sukumar returned to participate in the final operation, earning praise from Deputy Chief Minister and Forest Minister Pawan Kalyan for his courage and dedication. Kalyan also congratulated the forest personnel, veterinarians, trackers and mahouts for balancing public safety with wildlife conservation.

Following the capture, the elephant has been shifted to the Musalamadugu Kumki Camp, where it will undergo veterinary examinations and behavioural assessment.

Officials will monitor its temperament before deciding its future. Kalyan has directed the department to examine the possibility of training the animal as a kumki elephant if it responds positively to human interaction.