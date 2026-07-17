Human Righst Body Orders Fresh Probe In Andhra Pradesh Missing Girls Cases

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has ordered a fresh investigation into the issue of missing girls in Andhra Pradesh and directed its Investigation Division to examine the police response, rehabilitation measures and standard operating procedures adopted in tracing missing children.

The Commission's latest direction comes over two years after Hyderabad-based advocate and human rights activist Y. Balachander Reddy approached the NHRC through a public interest petition, urging intervention over the alarming number of missing girls in the State.

The complaint, filed in January 2024, relied on National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data and alleged that the continued disappearance of girl children reflected a serious violation of their fundamental human rights.

According to the petition, over 3,000 girls went missing in Andhra Pradesh during 2022. Including unresolved cases from previous years, with 3,592 girls reported missing. While 3,221 girls were traced or recovered, 371 remained untraced, raising concerns over the effectiveness of the state's response.

The complaint also referred to data released by Child Rights and You (CRY) on National Girl Child Day, which showed that 525 girls in Andhra Pradesh were victims of kidnapping and abduction in 2022. Of these, 100 cases involved forced marriages and 55 were linked to procurement.

The report further said that more than 1,000 minor girls were victims of rape under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, while another 1,000 girls were reported as victims of attempted rape or sexual assault. It also pointed out that a majority of POCSO offences were allegedly committed by persons known to the victims.

Alleging that the state's inability to effectively trace missing girls amounted to a violation of the right to life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution and the Protection of Human Rights Act, the petitioner urged the NHRC to take suo motu cognisance, seek a comprehensive status report from the Andhra Pradesh Government, direct the use of scientific technology for tracing operations and call for a time-bound Action Taken Report.

Acting on the complaint, the NHRC had issued notices to the Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police and the Chief Secretary in March 2024 and subsequently sought additional information from the State government on multiple occasions.

In its proceedings dated June 30, 2026, the Commission observed that the report submitted by the Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary on January 7, 2025, stated that 61 children reported missing in 2022, 74 in 2023 and 223 in 2024 were yet to be traced.

However, the NHRC noted that the report was silent on the concrete steps taken to locate the remaining children and the rehabilitation of those who had been rescued.

The Commission has now transferred the matter to its Director General (Investigation) and directed that a video conference be convened with the Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police and officials of the Anti Human Trafficking Unit, if available.

During the meeting, the NHRC will review the number of children who went missing between 2022 and 2025, those traced, the condition and rehabilitation of rescued children, the police protocol followed in missing child investigations, and the strategy for tracing those who remain unaccounted for.

The Investigation Division has been directed to submit its report within two weeks.