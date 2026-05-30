NHRC May 2026 Internship Ends, 98 Students Successfully Finish Programme

NHRC May 2026 Internship: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India, has concluded the two-week Online Short Term Internship (OSTI) programme for May 2026 on Friday. In a press release dated May 29, 2026, the commission stated that 98 university-level students completed the programme. The interns were shortlisted out of 1,417 applicants from 29 states and union territories across the country. The internship began on May 18, 2026, as per the official information.

Chairing the valedictory session, Justice V. Ramasubramanian congratulated the interns and urged them to go beyond academic success to become compassionate and responsible human beings, the report stated.

Highlighting the importance of sensitivity, social responsibility and human rights, he said that today's generation must focus not only on demanding change and reforms but also on contributing meaningfully to society.

Bharat Lal, Secretary General, NHRC, said in his valedictory address that protecting human rights is a collective responsibility. He said that after the completion of OSTI, the intern's conduct, civility, behaviour and thoughtfulness should reflect the values they had imbibed at the institution.

Saidingpuii Chhakchhuak, Joint Secretary, NHRC, presented the internship report and highlighted that the students were exposed to diverse aspects of human rights through interactive sessions with eminent speakers, including the Chairperson, Members, Secretary General, senior NHRC officers and officials from the Government of India.

The programme also brought together eminent experts, academicians, NHRC core group members, representatives from civil society and international institutions, giving interns valuable exposure to both theoretical and practical dimensions of human rights, as per the official press note.

Chhakchhuak also announced the winners of competitions such as book review, group research project presentation and declamation.