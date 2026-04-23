Costly School Books Under Scanner: NHRC Orders Pan-India Audit, Sends Notices To CBSE, Centre

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has ordered a nationwide audit of school booklists within 30 days, seeking Action Taken Reports from all states and Union Territories, while issuing notices to the Ministry of Education and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) over complaints that private schools are prescribing costly textbooks.

The commission, in proceedings led by Priyank Kanoongo, has also asked the Centre to spell out the role of NCERT/SCERT in curriculum and textbook prescription within 15 days, flagging the issue as one impacting children's right to equitable and affordable education.

Cost Burden On Parents Under Lens

The move follows complaints that several private schools are sidestepping NCERT books and promoting expensive private publisher sets, often costing several thousand rupees, compared with NCERT textbooks typically priced in the hundreds.

The NHRC noted that such practices can impose a disproportionate financial burden, particularly on families from economically weaker sections.

RTE Norms, Policy Goals Flagged

The rights body indicated that the issue may violate provisions of the Right to Education Act, especially curriculum norms under Section 29, and runs counter to the equity goals of the National Education Policy 2020.

It also raised concerns over breach of the National School Bag Policy 2020, as prescribing multiple books and workbooks adds to the weight of school bags.

Grey Area In NCERT Use

While NCERT books are mandatory in higher classes, they are only recommended at the elementary level, a gap that, according to complaints, is being used by some schools to push costlier alternatives.

Vendor Pressure, Wider Pattern

Allegations have also surfaced of parents being directed to buy books from specific vendors, raising concerns over transparency and possible commercial interests.

Similar grievances have been reported from multiple states, with some authorities already acting against such practices, pointing to a wider national trend of rising education costs and increasing commercialisation of schooling.