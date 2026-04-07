As Deadline Looms, Iran Says It Has Shut All Channels Of Talks With US: Report

Hours before Trump's deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz, Tehran shut the door entirely.

Iranian media outlet Tehran Times reported on Tuesday that Iran had suspended all diplomatic and indirect lines of communication with the United States.

"Iran has closed all diplomatic and indirect channels of communication with the United States. Any and all message exchanges have also been suspended," the outlet reported.

The move came just hours before President Donald Trump's self-imposed deadline for Iran to agree to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump issued one of his deadliest warnings yet, saying tonight would be "one of the most important moments" in world history.

"A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will," he wrote.

Trump said that 47 years of what he described as extortion, corruption and death would "finally end" by nightfall.