"Whole Civilisation Will Die Tonight": Trump's Big Threat To Iran

US President Donald Trump has issued a big warning to Iran and said that the "whole civilisation will die tonight". In a post on Truth Social, he said that, although he does not want it to happen, "it probably will".

"A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will," he wrote.

He said that tonight will be "one of the most important moments" in world history, as 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death will "finally end."

Trump on Monday said that he is "not at all" concerned about committing possible war crimes as he again threatened to destroy Iranian infrastructure if Tehran does not meet his Tuesday 8pm EST deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has rejected US pressure, with state media reporting that the authorities are insisting that instead of just a ceasefire it wants a full end to the war.