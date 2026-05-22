Donald Trump Says Other TV Hosts Will “Soon” Meet Stephen Colbert’s Fate

Donald Trump has shared a message for late-night TV hosts critical of his policies. After the end of Stephen Colbert's The Late Show, the US President took aim at other comedians, promising that this was the “Beginning of the End”.



In a message on Truth Social on Friday morning, Trump claimed, “Stephen Colbert's firing from CBS was the “Beginning of the End” for untalented, nasty, highly overpaid, not funny, and very poorly rated Late Night Television Hosts. Others, of even less talent, to soon follow. May they all Rest in Peace!”



Earlier, the 79-year-old dropped a post celebrating the end of Colbert's show, hours after the finale aired. Calling the CBS host a “jerk”, Trump claimed that poor ratings were the case behind the network cancelling the late-night show. He also compared Colbert to a “dead person” and added,” You could take any person off of the street and they would be better than this total jerk. Thank goodness he's finally gone!”



America's Late-night comedy scene is dominated by Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Daily Show hosted by Jon Stewart and Last Week Tonight by John Oliver. Everyone has been critical of Trump.



This is not the first time that Trump has gone after comedy show hosts. Apart from his tirades against Colbert, the US President also targeted Jimmy Kimmel. In September last year, Trump urged ABC to fire the comedian over his comments post Charlie Kirk's shooting, People reported.



Last month, after an assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, it was US First Lady Melania Trump who urged ABC to punish Kimmel for an earlier joke. The President also joined in the demand, calling for the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host to be fired.



As for the cancellation of Stephen Colbert's show, CBS cited cost and ratings as the reason for the decision. However, the move has long been linked to the Skydance-Paramount merger which needed government approval, Rolling Stone reported. The cancellation was announced in July last year, and the merger went ahead in August.



While Trump continues to slam late-night comedy hosts, Stephen Colbert is all set for another venture. The comedian will pen the script for a new Lord of the Rings movie, directed by Peter Jackson.