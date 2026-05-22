After Stephen Colbert’s Show Ended, Donald Trump Said …

Comedian Stephen Colbert stepped on to the sets of The Late Show for the very last time on Thursday, with celebrity guests Ryan Reynolds, Paul Rudd and Bryan Cranston making special appearances. With reactions to Colbert's exit pouring in from across the US, President Donald Trump also expressed his opinion at the end of the show.



The American leader posted a message on Truth Social, calling the CBS host “jerk” and expressed his happiness that the late night show had ended.



“Colbert is finally finished at CBS. Amazing that he lasted so long! No talent, no ratings, no life. He was like a dead person. You could take any person off of the street and they would be better than this total jerk. Thank goodness he's finally gone!” Trump wrote at 1:52 a.m. ET, almost an hour after the show ended.



Colbert has been a longtime critic of Trump and the comedian's exit from CBS was cause for much celebration by the President.



Earlier, when asked about the end of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert before the finale aired, Trump said, “I'll have a message at a later date,” as per The Independent.



White House spokesman David Ingle later told the outlet that Colbert was a “pathetic trainwreck with no talent” and claimed that poor ratings were the reason behind the cancellation of his show.



The Late Show ended its 33-year run on Thursday. It was first hosted by David Letterman, who later passed the baton to Colbert in 2015. The former Daily Show member had even interviewed Trump the same year. During his only appearance on the show, Trump, who was then running for the Republican presidential primaries called it “a good show,” as per People.



CBS cancelled The Late Show last July, days after Colbert slammed Paramount, the network's parent company for reaching a $16 million settlement with Trump over a case regarding a deceptively edited 2024 interview with Kamala Harris on 60 Minutes.



While Trump has expressed his happiness at Colbert's exit, the ex Late Show host has already moved on to another project. Colbert will write the script for Peter Jackson's new film, The Lord of the Rings: Shadow of the Past.



The project, based on writer JRR Tolkien's stories, will follow the release of the Andy Serkis-directed Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, which will hit theatres in December 2027.