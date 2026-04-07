Sensex, Stock Market Live Updates: The GIFT Nifty suggested that the benchmark Nifty50 index may decline as oil prices remained high due to tension in the Middle East. The futures were quoted at 22,885, down 172 points or 0.75 per cent. Meanwhile, the rupee opened 17 paise stronger at 92.89 against the US dollar, compared to Monday's close of 93.06.
This comes after US President Donald Trump called the proposal for a ceasefire with Iran 'not good enough' as his deadline approaches. He warned Iran over the weekend that the US will attack their power plant and civilian structures if the Gulf country doesn't open the Strait of Hormuz completely.
Meanwhile, Iran has turned down a US proposal for a ceasefire, instead sending back a ten-point response that calls for a permanent end to the war.
Here are the LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex, Nifty, Share Market Today:-
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold price falls Rs 10; silver down Rs 100
The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 1,50,650, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 2,49,900.
Share Market News: Check Expert View By InvestorAi
NIFTY 50
22,968
INDIA VIX
25.5
BRENT
$109
FII FLOW
-Rs 8,167Cr
The Thesis
With Brent at $109, VIX in fear territory at 25.5, and FIIs selling for 20+ consecutive sessions, InvestorAi is positioning for domestic resilience over export sensitivity. The highest conviction goes to retail consumption and commodity beneficiaries - a book that profits whether crude stays elevated or India's demand story holds. With a 15:85 long-short ratio in F&O, this is a contrarian domestic bet against persistent foreign outflows, backed by Rs 22,000 cr monthly SIP flows providing a structural floor.
Where We're Concentrated
The book clusters around three themes: domestic consumption, energy and commodity beneficiaries, and selective IT defensiveness. Real estate and mid-cap banking add cyclical optionality. The thesis breaks if crude spikes past $115 - choking consumption without benefiting the energy names enough - or if DII flows stall, removing the floor under mid-caps. Bond yields climbing to 7.13 per cent are already pressuring rate-sensitive names; further steepening favours cash-flow-positive businesses over leveraged growth.
Conviction Picks
Highest Conviction
Avenue Supermarts (DMART)
India's retail bellwether is today's strongest signal - domestic consumption holding firm even as FII outflows persist and crude pressures margins across the broader market.
Highest Confidence
Indian Energy Exchange (IEX)
Energy exchange volumes surge when commodity volatility is high. With Brent at $109 and Hormuz tensions elevated, IEX is a direct play on energy market activity.
NMDC
Iron ore miner benefiting from commodity strength and the infrastructure push. Elevated crude supports broader commodity repricing that flows directly into NMDC's realisations.
Infosys (INFY)
Defensive large-cap IT amid elevated uncertainty. Rupee weakness from crude imports provides an earnings tailwind for dollar earners heading into Q4 results.
Prestige Estates (PRESTIGE)
Real estate conviction signals domestic demand resilience. Bangalore's premium developer with strong luxury and commercial pipeline, benefiting from DII-backed market support at current levels.
One Thing to Watch
Brent crude at $109. A decisive break above $115 invalidates the "manageable inflation" thesis, compresses consumer margins, and turns DMART from conviction play to risk. Conversely, any de-escalation on the Hormuz front could trigger a VIX unwind and sharp relief rally - benefiting the entire book