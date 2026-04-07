NIFTY 50

22,968

INDIA VIX

25.5

BRENT

$109

FII FLOW

-Rs 8,167Cr

The Thesis

With Brent at $109, VIX in fear territory at 25.5, and FIIs selling for 20+ consecutive sessions, InvestorAi is positioning for domestic resilience over export sensitivity. The highest conviction goes to retail consumption and commodity beneficiaries - a book that profits whether crude stays elevated or India's demand story holds. With a 15:85 long-short ratio in F&O, this is a contrarian domestic bet against persistent foreign outflows, backed by Rs 22,000 cr monthly SIP flows providing a structural floor.

Where We're Concentrated

The book clusters around three themes: domestic consumption, energy and commodity beneficiaries, and selective IT defensiveness. Real estate and mid-cap banking add cyclical optionality. The thesis breaks if crude spikes past $115 - choking consumption without benefiting the energy names enough - or if DII flows stall, removing the floor under mid-caps. Bond yields climbing to 7.13 per cent are already pressuring rate-sensitive names; further steepening favours cash-flow-positive businesses over leveraged growth.

Conviction Picks

Highest Conviction

Avenue Supermarts (DMART)

India's retail bellwether is today's strongest signal - domestic consumption holding firm even as FII outflows persist and crude pressures margins across the broader market.

Highest Confidence

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX)

Energy exchange volumes surge when commodity volatility is high. With Brent at $109 and Hormuz tensions elevated, IEX is a direct play on energy market activity.

NMDC

Iron ore miner benefiting from commodity strength and the infrastructure push. Elevated crude supports broader commodity repricing that flows directly into NMDC's realisations.

Infosys (INFY)

Defensive large-cap IT amid elevated uncertainty. Rupee weakness from crude imports provides an earnings tailwind for dollar earners heading into Q4 results.

Prestige Estates (PRESTIGE)

Real estate conviction signals domestic demand resilience. Bangalore's premium developer with strong luxury and commercial pipeline, benefiting from DII-backed market support at current levels.

One Thing to Watch

Brent crude at $109. A decisive break above $115 invalidates the "manageable inflation" thesis, compresses consumer margins, and turns DMART from conviction play to risk. Conversely, any de-escalation on the Hormuz front could trigger a VIX unwind and sharp relief rally - benefiting the entire book