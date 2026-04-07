Will Pakistan Go Bankrupt After Repaying UAE's Loan? What Math Says

For years, friendly countries provided billions of dollars in loans to Pakistan. These loans acted like silent reserves. As they were rolled over, markets stayed calm.

That cushion is thinning. Now, a large deposit from the UAE has to repaid. According to the reports, the repayment schedule to UAE has been finalised as $450 million on April 11, $2 billion on April 17 and another $1 billion on April 23. Follow live updates

At the same time, Saudi Arabia and China have also asked Pakistan to repay loans. All this at a time when Pakistan remains dependent on programme support from the International Monetary Fund.

This is where the stress begins. Because when reserves fall, governments have only three options: borrow more, cut spending, or raise prices and taxes. In Pakistan's case, the government may have to do all three.

Fiscal Math Leaves Little Room

FY26 Budget Snapshot PKR billion What it means in practice Net federal revenue (after provinces) 11,072 What the Pakistan government actually has to spend Current expenditure 16,286 Routine bills exceed income Debt servicing (within this) 8,200+ (approx) Half the spending goes to interest Defence affairs 2,558 Security spending stays elevated Development spending 1,775 Growth spending gets squeezed

What this means: Before the government builds roads, funds welfare, or supports industry, most of its money goes into paying past loans and routine bills. There is very little flexibility left.

If you add external loan repayments to this picture, it becomes an economic nightmare.

Why UAE Repayment Matters

Country Deposit/Loan type Amount What changed in 2026 UAE Central bank deposit $3.5 billion Repaid, not rolled over Saudi Arabia SBP deposit $3 billion Rolled over till Dec 2026 China Deposits + CPEC dues $29 billion exposure Rollovers continue, dues rising

Earlier, these were being extended year after year. They behaved like permanent reserves. Once a country asks for money back - and gets it - the signal changes. Others may follow. Markets notice.

Repayment May Trigger Inflation

When Pakistan repays a $3-4 billion deposit:

Reserves fall at the central bank.

Pakistani rupee comes under pressure.

Imports like oil, gas, fertiliser become costlier.

Government raises fuel prices, electricity tariffs, and taxes.

Transport, food, and essentials get expensive.

Inflation rises (again).

With oil and gas supply already volatile due to the ongoing Iran war, a weaker currency can amplify price shocks.

Limited Choices For Pakistan

Option What government may do Impact on citizens Raise fuel & power prices Cut subsidies to save money Immediate inflation Increase indirect taxes GST, levies on essentials Cost of living rises Cut development spending Delay projects Slower job creation Borrow more Seek IMF, allies More future interest burden

None of these are politically easy in a country already battling high prices and unemployment.

Not Just An Economic Story

Pakistan's growth is projected at 3-4 per cent. That is too low to absorb a young, expanding population. Food and fuel inflation hit lower-income groups the hardest.

When electricity bills, fuel costs, and food prices rise together, the pressure moves from households to streets. This economic stress often turns into political stress.

History shows that periods of high inflation and austerity in Pakistan have coincided with protests, policy reversals, and political instability.

The IMF Factor

Support from the International Monetary Fund provides dollars and confidence. But it comes with conditions:

Higher taxes

Fewer subsidies

Market-linked currency

Fiscal discipline

These steps, while necessary on paper, raise prices in the short term. That adds to public anger.

Pakistan's total debt is large. But the bigger problem is when payments are due and whether they are rolled over. If friendly deposits stop behaving like reserves, every repayment becomes a mini crisis. A single outflow can weaken the currency. A weaker currency lifts inflation. Inflation creates political heat.

As of now, Pakistan is walking a tightrope. It needs IMF support to unlock funds. It needs Saudi and Chinese rollovers to keep reserves stable. It needs to raise prices to balance books. But raising prices risks public unrest. This is the trap.

However, if history is any indicator, before Pakistan's economy completely collapses, IMF might hand out another loan to Pakistan - and save it from bankruptcy. The reason would be the same as always - it's geo-strategic location, its large population (no one wants an exodus of Pakistani migrants) around the globe, and nuclear weapons.

While never publicly accepted by anyone in a formal position, it is an open secret that Pakistan uses its nuclear weapons as a leverage. If not sanctioned a loan, global institutions fear Pakistan will sell nuclear weapons to rogue war-torn countries that don't have them. And a nuclear weapon in the hand of a rouge nation (in addition to Pakistan) is no one's ideal scenario.