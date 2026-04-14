Pakistan Eyeing 'Islamic Sukuk' For Debt Funding: What It Means, Why It Matters

When Pakistan's foreign minister Muhammad Aurangzeb spoke on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings, he listed several ways Pakistan could raise money to protect its foreign reserves.

Eurobonds were one option. Commercial loans were another. And then he mentioned something less familiar to many in the financial markets -- 'Islamic Sukuk'.

To understand Islamic sukuk, we must understand what Pakistan's economy is going through at the moment. Pakistan is being made to repay a $3.5 billion loan to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this month. The repayment puts pressure on the Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves. And hence, the country needs fresh money to keep its reserves comfortable and stay within IMF programme targets.

To do that, it is exploring every possible route to raise funds from global markets. Islamic Sukuk is one of those routes.

What is Islamic Sukuk

Sukuk are often called Islamic bonds. But they are not bonds in the usual sense. A normal bond works like this: you lend money to a government. The government pays you interest.

Sukuk do not pay interest. This is because Islamic law does not allow earning money from interest. Instead, Sukuk works like this:

Investors buy a share in a real asset or project

That asset earns income (like rent or business profit)

Investors get a share of that income

So, instead of "lending money and earning interest", you are "owning a small part of something that earns money". This structure makes it Sharia-compliant.

Why This Matters For Pakistan

By talking about Sukuk, Pakistan is signalling that it wants to tap into a different pool of investors, especially from countries and institutions that prefer Islamic finance products.

These investors may not buy regular bonds, but they do invest in Sukuk. For Pakistan, this means:

Access to new sources of foreign money

Less dependence on traditional borrowing

Ability to raise funds in a way attractive to Middle Eastern and Islamic finance markets

In times of reserve pressure, widening the funding base becomes important.

Which Countries Already Use Sukuk?

Sukuk are not new. Many countries, including non-Muslim majority nations, have issued them. Some key users include:

Malaysia: one of the world's biggest Sukuk markets

Saudi Arabia: frequent issuer for government funding

United Arab Emirates: active sukuk market

Bahrain and Kuwait: active sukuk markets

Indonesia: regularly issues sovereign Sukuk

United Kingdom: issued sovereign Sukuk despite being a non-Islamic country

Hong Kong: has tapped the Sukuk market

Nigeria: uses Sukuk to fund infrastructure

This shows Sukuk has become a global financial tool, not limited to Islamic countries. However, when Pakistan mentions Islamic Sukuk along with Eurobonds and loans, it is making a religious-financial statement -- pleading Islamic nations for help.