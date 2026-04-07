Air India Ticket Prices To Rise As Airline Revises Fuel Surcharge

Air India group has revised its fuel surcharge on both domestic and international routes after a sharp rise in global jet fuel prices amid the ongoing Iran war. The changes will take effect from Wednesday (April 8) for most routes. For Europe, North America and Australia, the revised surcharge will apply from April 10, 2026.

The airline said the move comes after a calibrated approach taken by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, which capped the domestic Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) price hike at 25 per cent. Follow Live Updates

For domestic flights, Air India has rolled out to a distance-based grid instead of a flat surcharge.

Surcharge For Domestic Routes

Distance band (km) Fuel surcharge 0-500 $299 501-1000 $399 1001-1500 $549 1501-2000 $749 2000+ $899

The airline said this structure reflects the government's decision to limit the ATF price rise, while ensuring that longer routes, which burn more fuel, carry a proportionate surcharge. Significantly, the revised grid will also apply to Air India Express flights.

International Routes See Bigger Jump

For international routes, the airline has imposed a sharper revision. There is no cap on international ATF prices.

However, Air India said the surcharge does not fully cover the rise in jet fuel costs. The airline continues to absorb a part of the increase.

According to data from the International Air Transport Association, the global average jet fuel price rose to $195.19 per barrel for the week ending March 27. This was $99.40 per barrel at the end of February. That is a rise of nearly 100 per cent in a month.

At the same time, refinery margins, known as the crack spread, jumped from $27.83 to $81.44 per barrel in three weeks. This has made fuel one of the biggest cost pressures for airlines worldwide.

International Routes: Region-Wise Surcharge

Fuel surcharge per passenger, per sector

Region Fuel surcharge Effective from SAARC (excluding Bangladesh) $24 0901 hrs IST, April 8 West Asia / Middle East $50 0901 hrs IST, April 8 China & Southeast Asia (excluding Singapore) $100 0901 hrs IST, April 8 Singapore $60 0901 hrs IST, April 8 Africa $130 0901 hrs IST, April 8 Europe (including UK) $205 0001 hrs IST, April 10 North America $280 0001 hrs IST, April 10 Australia $280 0001 hrs IST, April 10

Revisions for flights to and from Bangladesh, Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea will be announced later after regulatory approvals.

What This Means For Passengers