Indian Airlines Cut 10% Flights Amid Iran War. What It Means For Travellers

Indian carriers will operate a little over 23,000 weekly domestic flights from March 29 to October 24, according to the summer schedule released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

This is about 10 per cent fewer than the same period last year, Last summer, airlines operated 25,610 weekly flights. A 10 per cent reduction brings that number down by roughly 2,560 services to around 23,049 flights a week this year.

A senior DGCA official confirmed the decline in flights to PTI. While the civil aviation regulator has published airline-wise schedules on its website, it has not issued a consolidated comparison with earlier seasons.

Nine airlines are part of the summer schedule. These include:

Air India

Air India Express

IndiGo

Akasa Air

SpiceJet

Alliance Air

FLY91

Star Air

IndiaOne Air

Why The Drop In Numbers?

According to the PTI report quoting airline executives, uncertainty is unusually high this year. The summer plan was largely prepared in January and February, before the fresh Iran conflict began on February 28. Since then, the situation has altered operating conditions for Indian carriers, especially on international routes to the Gulf. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

IndiGo, which plans to begin April with nearly 2,000 daily flights, has already indicated that its international deployment will depend on how the Middle East situation evolves. The airline has also flagged a sharp escalation in fuel and foreign exchange costs.

According to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium, nearly three out of every four flights operated by Indian carriers to the Gulf have been cancelled since February 28.

Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, Akasa Air and SpiceJet together scrapped around 2,400 flights, which is roughly 72 per cent of their 3,300 scheduled services to the region in this period.

This is significant because the Middle East accounts for nearly half of India's international passenger traffic and a large share of airline revenues.

Notably, the United Arab Emirates is the single biggest overseas market for Indian airlines, with over 12.1 million passengers travelling from India in 2025, according to DGCA data. Saudi Arabia witnessed over 2.8 million passengers from India last year. Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar are also key markets.

For some airlines, this region is central to their business. West Asia contributes 35-45 per cent of IndiGo's international seat capacity. For Air India, the share is 30-35 per cent. For low-cost carriers, the dependence is sharper: SpiceJet draws about 40 per cent of its international traffic from the Gulf, while for Akasa Air, the region accounts for nearly 80 per cent of overseas operations.

Double Whammy For Airlines

Airlines are facing a double hit: disrupted routes and rising costs.

Airspace restrictions have forced longer flying paths, increasing fuel burn and flight time. Simultaneously, jet fuel prices have climbed sharply. At the same time, the rupee has weakened by about 7 per cent this financial year, inflating dollar-linked expenses such as aircraft leases, maintenance, spare parts, and foreign crew salaries.

Airlines have added fuel surcharges, but executives admit this covers only a small portion of the extra cost. Brokerage estimates suggest the relief is limited. Jefferies estimates IndiGo's surcharge may raise yields by just 30-35 paise per seat against an annual base of around Rs 5.1. Citi estimates a somewhat higher impact of 8-10 per cent, still insufficient to absorb the cost spike.

What This Means For Travellers

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu has said the impact of rising oil prices will be felt in Air Turbine Fuel revisions from April 1. Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has warned employees that the full financial impact of the crisis is yet to be felt and that further flight cuts across the industry cannot be ruled out.

For passengers, this could mean:

• Fewer flight options on some routes

• Higher airfares as airlines struggle to absorb costs

• Greater schedule volatility, especially on international sectors

The summer schedule, on paper, shows a 10 per cent cut. But in practice, airlines say the final number of flights will depend on how the situation in the Middle East, fuel prices, and the rupee move in the coming weeks.