Artemis II Astronauts' Emotional Message For The Little Crew Member Wins Hearts Online

Astronaut Reid Wiseman shared a heartfelt moment from his mission, showing that even beyond Earth, small companions can bring comfort and joy. Wiseman, who is on a space mission with three other astronauts, also has a fifth and much smaller crew member onboard, a mascot named Rise. Though not a human astronaut, Rise has become a special part of the journey, adding a light and emotional touch to life in space.

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PS- it's hard not to love this little guy. I cant let Rise out of my sight…currently tethered to my water bottle. pic.twitter.com/U8UZYUVQiy — Reid Wiseman (@astro_reid) April 11, 2026

Sharing his feelings in a post, Wiseman wrote, "It's hard not to love this little guy. I can't let Rise out of my sight. Currently tethered to my water bottle."

The post reflects a softer side of space missions, where even a small mascot can become a source of attachment and warmth during a journey far away from home.

The mission stood out as the astronauts witnessed vast areas of the moon's far side, which had never been seen before by human eyes, along with a total solar eclipse.

Commander Reid Wiseman, pilots Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hanson of Canada re-entered Earth's atmosphere at a speed of Mach 33, or 33 times the speed of sound.