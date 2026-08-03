New Face, Same Shadow: Why BJP Lost Datia Despite Replacing Narottam Mishra

At polling booth number 121, the defeat acquired its most uncomfortable symbolism. The booth belongs to former Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra, the man around whom Datia's BJP politics revolved for nearly two decades. Yet Congress' Ghanshyam Singh secured 6,6757 votes there against his BJP rival Ashutosh Tiwari's 57,277 votes, a lead of 6,016 votes in the very pocket where the ruling party should have felt safest.

The BJP also trailed at the polling booth associated with its district president, Raghuvir Kushwaha. These were not merely small booth-level reverses. They told the larger story of the Datia by-election the BJP changed its candidate, but could not change the political structure surrounding him.

Congress veteran Ghanshyam Singh's victory over BJP's Ashutosh Tiwari should therefore not be read simply as one candidate defeating another. It was the outcome of a political contradiction the BJP could never resolve.

Congress' Ghanshyam Singh wins Datia bypoll

The party did not renominate Mishra, apparently acknowledging the message of the 2023 Assembly election, when Congress's Rajendra Bharti defeated the then home minister by 7,742 votes. But after denying Mishra the ticket, the BJP still fought the by-election under his overwhelming political influence.

The result was a campaign caught between departure and dependence.

Ashutosh Tiwari was meant to represent generational and organisational change. At 45, he was younger than the 72-year-old Ghanshyam Singh and was projected as a grassroots party functionary rather than a towering political personality.

But Tiwari was introduced to Datia not as the architect of a new political order, but as a candidate requiring the approval, machinery and emotional reconciliation of the old one.

When Dissent Went Public

The contradiction became visible the moment his candidature was announced. Angry Mishra supporters took to the streets, blocked roads, clashed with the police and announced resignations from party positions. The BJP's campaign had not formally begun, but its internal dispute was already public.

Then came the defining image of the election.

During Tiwari's nomination programme, Mishra became emotional and broke down. It may have been an entirely human moment, but elections transform emotions into political signals. Tiwari was the candidate filing his nomination, yet the cameras, conversations and political interpretation all centred on Mishra's tears.

The BJP's new candidate disappeared behind the old leader's grief.

Mishra later campaigned extensively and went door to door seeking votes for the party. He publicly predicted a BJP victory even as counting began. But the campaign never entirely became Ashutosh Tiwari's campaign. It remained a referendum on why Mishra had been denied the ticket, whether his supporters had accepted the decision and what the result would mean for his political future.

For voters who wanted the BJP to move beyond Mishra-era politics, Tiwari did not appear independent enough. For committed Mishra supporters, the denial of the ticket remained a humiliation that could not be erased merely by placing their leader on campaign platforms.

The BJP managed to satisfy neither side.

Congress's Local Advantage

Ghanshyam Singh was not a candidate produced by a sudden Congress wave. He was a familiar local figure with an old political network, links to Datia's erstwhile royal family and previous legislative experience from both Datia and Sewda.

Singh first won Datia in 1993, returned to the Assembly from the seat in 2003 and later represented Sewda. His candidature offered Congress something its organisation often lacks in difficult contests a candidate with a social identity and political network capable of operating beyond the party structure. The contest was therefore not simply between youth and experience. It was between a new candidate carrying the burden of somebody else's politics and an old candidate whose local identity required little explanation.

During counting, Singh claimed that disgruntled BJP workers had quietly helped the Congress. Such assertions are difficult to establish without detailed booth-wise comparison and evidence of voting transfers. But the claim did not appear politically implausible, given the protests, resignations and resentment that followed the BJP's ticket announcement.

Some BJP workers may have crossed over. Many others may simply have withdrawn enthusiasm, reduced booth mobilisation or remained electorally indifferent. In a by-election, passive rebellion can be as damaging as active sabotage.

The Cost Of Weak Mobilisation

Datia recorded 71.44 per cent polling, nearly nine percentage points below the approximately 80 per cent turnout registered in the 2023 Assembly election.

Low turnout is not unusual in a by-election. But for the ruling party, low turnout is rarely a neutral statistic. The BJP entered the contest with the state government, a formidable booth organization, extensive resources and a campaign led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Yet it could not energise enough of its likely supporters.

The gender gap was particularly significant. Male turnout was around 74.09 per cent, compared with approximately 68.48 per cent among women, a difference of more than five percentage points. This does not automatically establish that women voted against the BJP. It does, however, raise questions about whether welfare beneficiaries were sufficiently motivated to participate. After the political success of schemes such as Ladli Behna, women have come to be viewed as one of the BJP's most dependable constituencies in Madhya Pradesh. Datia demonstrated the difference between welfare approval and electoral mobilisation. A beneficiary may appreciate a government programme and still choose not to walk to the polling station for its candidate.

The BJP attempted to frame the by-election around development and the advantages of a "double-engine" government. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held roadshows and assured voters that Datia would remain a priority for his administration.

But local elections are rarely decided entirely by promises made from campaign vehicles. Voters also judge who controls local power, how workers behave, whether leaders remain accessible and whether a change of candidate represents a genuine change in political culture.

For years, Datia's BJP organisation had grown around Mishra's personality and network. Once the party decided not to field him, it needed either to build an alternative structure or give Tiwari enough autonomy to become the visible centre of the campaign.

It did neither.

Instead, it attempted to use Mishra's organisation without allowing Mishra to be its candidate. It sought his electoral influence while signalling that the party wanted to move beyond his leadership.

This was less a transition than a political half-measure.

By denying Mishra the ticket, the BJP unsettled his loyalists. By continuing to fight under his shadow, it failed to convince his opponents that anything fundamental had changed.

The Arithmetic Of Discontent

The presence of Aazad Samaj Party candidate Damodar Yadav added another layer to the contest. He accumulated a substantial number of votes and was already at 13,273 votes when the Election Commission had completed 10 of the 15 counting rounds.

Ordinarily, a strong third candidate splitting anti-BJP or backward-caste votes could have assisted the ruling party. Instead, Congress remained comfortably ahead.

That is perhaps the most damaging arithmetic for the BJP. Congress did not need every opposition vote to consolidate behind it. It could afford significant votes going to a third candidate and still defeat the ruling party. This suggests that the problem was not merely consolidation on the Congress side. There was erosion, abstention or fragmentation within the BJP's own expected support.

The Congress victory is also remarkable because the party entered counting day with an internal conflict of its own. Former MLA Rajendra Bharti, whose disqualification necessitated the by-election, had been accused by sections of the party of working against Ghanshyam Singh. Singh publicly alleged during the campaign that Bharti and his supporters had attempted to damage his prospects, though he maintained that any sabotage would affect only a limited number of votes.

The Congress expelled Bharti shortly before the result, with Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar alleging that he had engaged in sabotage. Senior leader Mukesh Nayak became emotional while speaking about what he described as the betrayal suffered by the party.

Yet Congress reportedly performed well even in the wards associated with Bharti and former ticket aspirant Awadhesh Nayak.

This creates an unusual political picture. Both parties faced rebellion, but only one absorbed it successfully.

Congress had factionalism, but it also had a candidate with an independent local base. The BJP had a powerful organization, but its candidate was squeezed between competing factions and political expectations.

The result also cuts against Madhya Pradesh's broader by-election history. Between 2014 and 2026, the state witnessed 52 parliamentary and Assembly by-elections. The BJP won roughly 63 per cent of these contests, compared with the Congress's 37 per cent. The ruling party traditionally enjoys an advantage in by-elections because voters often prefer alignment with the government, hoping for easier access to development funds and administrative attention.

The strike rate of Congress legislators who defected to the BJP and recontested has been even higher, exceeding 70 per cent.

Datia resisted that pattern.

Limits Of A Reset

The BJP did not merely lose an opposition-held seat that was always beyond reach. It lost despite being in power, despite deploying its senior leadership, despite changing its candidate and despite facing a Congress divided by internal accusations.

Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar described the contest as one fought not merely by the BJP but by the government itself. The assertion contains the expected opposition rhetoric, but the result gives it political force Congress overcame the ruling-party advantage in a constituency associated for years with one of the BJP's most recognisable state leaders.

It would be unfair to place the entire burden on Ashutosh Tiwari.

He inherited a campaign in which the ticket itself had become the principal controversy. He was expected to represent change without disturbing the old order, inherit Mishra's organization without appearing to be Mishra's nominee, and attract anti-Mishra voters without alienating Mishra loyalists.

These were irreconcilable demands.

For Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the state BJP organisation, the defeat is a warning about the limits of top-down candidate replacement. A ticket can be changed through an announcement. A local political structure cannot.

For Mishra, the result is equally uncomfortable.

Should the party conclude that his supporters did not work wholeheartedly, his ability to command organisational discipline will be questioned. Should it accept that he campaigned with full force, the limits of his remaining influence will come under scrutiny.

Either interpretation weakens him.

For Congress, the victory offers momentum in the Gwalior-Chambal region but not necessarily evidence of a statewide wave. Its success came from a potent combination a rooted candidate, BJP factionalism, weak ruling-party mobilisation and a campaign in which the opponent never fully resolved who was actually in command.

The most revealing summary of Datia lies in the sequence of its last two elections.

In 2023, voters defeated Narottam Mishra. In 2026, they defeated a BJP candidate who was not Narottam Mishra, but whose campaign could never escape Narottam Mishra.

The BJP changed the face on the poster. Datia concluded that the politics behind it had remained the same.