Guardrail Pierces Car On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, Doctor Couple Injured

A speeding car carrying a doctor couple crashed into a highway guardrail near Palghar on Maharashtra's Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, leaving both of them seriously injured after a metal railing pierced through the vehicle.

The accident took place on Sunday when the car, which was travelling from Mumbai towards Gujarat, reportedly went out of control and rammed into an iron guardrail installed along the highway.

The impact was so severe that a 10 to 15-foot-long section of the metal railing tore through the front of the car and protruded from the rear, leaving the vehicle badly damaged.

According to eyewitnesses and police, the driver lost control of the speeding vehicle, causing it to veer off course and crash into the highway safety barrier.

Following the accident, local residents and highway police personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The injured doctor couple was trapped inside the car, and rescuers had to make considerable efforts to pull them out of the wreckage.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The condition of the woman doctor was reported to be critical, following which she was shifted to a private hospital in Mumbai for further treatment.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.

(With inputs from Manoj Satvi)

