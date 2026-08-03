Speeding Car Mows Down Man In Karnataka, Locals Catch Driver

A man narrowly escaped death after being hit by a speeding car in Karnataka's Kolar district. The incident, captured on CCTV, occurred near the Railway Bus Stand in Bangarapet town on Monday.

The victim, identified as 30-year-old Govindu, a resident of Kirumande village in Bangarapet taluk, was walking along the roadside when the car rammed into him.

The impact threw him onto the roadside, helping him narrowly escape what could have been a fatal accident.

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According to police, the driver allegedly tried to flee the scene with the car after the collision. However, alert locals intercepted the vehicle and handed both the driver and the car over to the police.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and was driving at high speed in a rash and negligent manner when the accident took place.

Govindu suffered injuries to his head, hands, and legs and is undergoing treatment at the Bangarapet Government Hospital. Police have registered a case at the Bangarapet Police Station, and further investigation is underway.



