4 Students Injured After Government School Gate Collapses In Karnataka

A major accident occurred at the Government Higher Primary School in Karnataka's Balakundi village, where the school's main gate collapsed, injuring four students.

One student, identified as Nayana Kumari, sustained serious injuries after the nearly 5-quintal gate fell directly on her. She suffered severe facial injuries and heavy bleeding. She was initially admitted to Ilkal Hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in Bagalkot for advanced treatment.

The other injured students are also undergoing treatment at Ilkal Hospital.

Locals claim that in the past year too the school gate had collapsed. Despite repeated complaints to the school authorities about the dangerous condition of the gate, no permanent repairs were reportedly carried out.

The incident reportedly occurred when the gate came loose from its hinge and crashed to the ground while it was being opened.