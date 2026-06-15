Out-Of-Control Bus Crashes Into Karnataka Bus Stand, Leaves Man Injured

A KSRTC bus lost control and crashed into a bus stand in Karnataka's Hassan district late Sunday night, leaving a man seriously injured.

The bus (KA-21 F-0151), operating on the Bengaluru-Dharmasthala route, reportedly entered the Channapatna New Bus Stand at high speed while being parked at around 11:00 pm on Sunday.

It rammed into the interior section of the bus stand, hitting a man who was seated there.

The injured has been identified as Manjunath, a resident of Chikkamagaluru. He sustained severe injuries to his chest and left arm.

Bystanders and passengers rushed to his aid and shifted him to a nearby hospital, where his condition is said to be serious.

A video from the scene shows the injured man sitting at the bus stand as people around him try to assist him.

The incident has raised concerns among passengers and local residents, especially as a similar accident had occurred at the same bus stand a few years ago. Following that incident, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) had

introduced safety measures, including speed restrictions within the premises.

However, the recurrence has raised questions over the enforcement of these measures.

Further investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

