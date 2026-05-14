Bring Me The Horizon Frontman Oli Sykes Suffers Head Injury After Audience Member Throws Phone On Stage

Bring Me the Horizon frontman Oliver Sykes suffered a mild concussion after a fan threw a phone at his head during a live concert. The incident took place while the band was performing their 2015 hit Happy Song in front of 22,000 at the Enterprise Centre in St Louis on Monday night.

A smartphone was hurled from the audience, which struck Sykes directly on his head. The impact briefly left him disoriented but he still managed to continue the set. The singer finished the song before addressing the audience in frustration over what had just happened.

“Who the f*** just threw a phone at my f***ing head? You f***ing tosser," Sykes said in a video shared online. Other clips in the video showed the singer in visible pain after the incident, repeatedly rubbing his temple and checking his hair for blood.

Sykes later shared his health update on Instagram Stories. “Alright everyone – just wanted to let you know I'm all good. The phone to the head definitely smarted and I ended up with a mild concussion, but the swelling's gone down a decent amount already,” he wrote.

“Last night I was struggling a bit on stage afterwards because singing was putting a lot of pressure on the wound and making things feel a bit disorienting while performing, so I'm sorry on my part for what may of seemed like a half-hearted performance," the Down crooner added.

Sykes further expressed gratitude to his fans and loved ones for their concern. "Appreciate everyone checking in and worrying about me, though. Everything should be fine for tonight's gig," he concluded.

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Bring Me the Horizon continued their spring North American tour this week with shows in Kansas City, Missouri and Saint Paul, Minnesota. The band will next perform in Rosemont, Illinois, on May 15, followed by a headlining slot at Sonic Temple Festival in Columbus, Ohio, on May 16.