'Life's Good': Marketing Executive Earns Rs 1.8 Lakh Monthly After Quitting Job, Shares Tips

A 33-year-old marketing executive has caught social media's attention after revealing that they were earning Rs 1.8 lakh monthly after quitting corporate life to launch a business. The entrepreneur explained that escaping the 9-to-5 corporate grind had allowed them to live their best life whilst sharing three essential tips for anyone looking to build their own venture.

Describing their decision to quit their job and start a venture of their own as a 'life flex,' the entrepreneur highlighted that they quit their full-time job in mid 2024. Within a year, they landed two clients, and despite some friction, managed to streamline the operations.

"Been actively working with 2 clients since last year and just closed another one last month. Now i'm working on closing a few more deals before the end of this year," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

While work still required long hours, client meetings and occasional on-site visits, the executive said they were no longer tied to the mundane corporate life.

"I'm not tied to the 9-to-5 job life anymore. No commute either. If I want to go buy groceries for my salad recipes in the middle of the day, I can. If I want to take my daughter to the beach on a working day, I can. Right now I'm enjoying the rainy season from my village home while working remotely. Life's good."

As for those looking to start their own business, the entrepreneur advised not quitting their full-time job unless they had savings and a backup plan to fall back on.

"Don't obsess over landing high-paying clients once you're at it. Sounds weird, but my lower-paying clients taught me way more about building scalable systems. The big retainers can actually make you complacent because you stop feeling the need to improve or innovate," the entrepreneur said.

Lastly, the executive advised the rookies to measure the outcomes and tie everything back to client ROI so that "they can see the long-term value".

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post went viral, social media users praised the executive for taking the gamble to start their own business.

"Congrats on your success!" said one user, while another added: "I agree, Life is good when you can work remotely without any 9 to 5 pressure. Congrats."

A third commented: "Happy for you OP. I'm in freelance marketing too and get what you mean about the work culture or it when compared to 9-5. Good luck with your new US clients, hope you get them."

A fourth said: "It's better than boot licking and way better than the corporate hustle, all the best, OP. Hope I will also do something of my own in the near future."