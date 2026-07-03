US Woman Says 'We Are Being Robbed' After Discovering Rs 85,000 Pill Costs Just Rs 35 In India

An American woman in India has caught social media's attention after comparing the healthcare costs in the two countries. In an Instagram video titled "Indian vs American healthcare," the woman named Liz claimed that people were being 'robbed' in the US compared to India. She detailed her aunt's medical condition and highlighted that the same medicine pill that costs $900 (Rs 35,000) in America was costing a measly 30 cents (Rs 35) in India.

Highlighting India's reputation for highly affordable medicines, Liz contrasted the steep price of branded Revlimid in the US with the cost-effective generic alternative available there.

"India has some of the cheapest medicines in the world. My aunt has a type of blood cancer, and she takes this medicine called Revlimid," said Liz.

"In the US, one pill costs $900, which is Rs 85,000. I checked. The price of this medicine in India, it ranges from Rs 35 to Rs 300, which is around 30 cents to $3 again, for one pill."

Liz added that India provided affordable healthcare to its people, which wasn't the case in America. "In the US, we are being robbed, whereas India provides affordable healthcare for its people," she said.

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 772,000 views and hundreds of comments as social media users praised the affordable medications in India.

"Unfortunate but true. US regulators need to do better for people," said one user, while another added: "Free cancer treatment is also available at government hospitals in India."

A third commented: "$900? Shame on them. Every time I go to India, I take the chance to buy some generic medicines, also cheaper than Europe."

A fourth said: "I think Americans needing medicines should take a flight to India. Even after travelling in India for around 10 to 15 days, you will have some money left."

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'A Scam'

Liz is not the only American citizen to voice her concern about the high cost of healthcare and medicine in the US. Last month, another user named Victoria labelled the US healthcare system a "scam" after buying a $1,000 medication for just $25 from India.

Victoria explained that her insurance provider refused to cover her essential medication. This left her facing an exorbitant out-of-pocket bill. Relief only came when she was advised to source the drug directly from an Indian manufacturer instead.

Victoria said common people in America were being 'completely scammed' by the healthcare system. She also questioned where all the extra money was going.