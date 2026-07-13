Beyond Low Cost: Why Foreigners Choose India's Healthcare Over The West

Over the past few months, videos of foreign travellers praising India's healthcare system have repeatedly gone viral on social media.

One American woman shared how she received treatment in India quickly and at a fraction of the cost she would have paid back home. In another widely shared video, a foreign traveller said he was "surprised" after receiving free treatment at an Indian government hospital. While these are individual experiences, they have sparked conversations about why more international patients are choosing India.

The numbers tell the full story.

India's medical tourism industry is now estimated to be worth $12.32 billion in 2026. More importantly, it is growing much faster than the country's overall tourism sector. While India's tourism industry is projected to grow at around 7 per cent annually, the medical value travel market is expected to expand at nearly 16 per cent CAGR, reaching $22.11 billion by 2031.

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And according to Sahil Jain, Co-Founder and CEO of The Medical Travel Company (TMTC), the reason goes far beyond lower treatment costs.

"The industry is no longer competing only on affordability. International patients now expect a complete healthcare experience, with safety, coordination and post-treatment support becoming equally important," Jain said.

Medical Tourism: More Patients Are Choosing India

The rapid growth is visible in government data as well. Medical tourist arrivals increased from 1.83 lakh in 2020 to 6.59 lakh in 2023. The number remained strong at 6.44 lakh in 2024, while provisional figures for January-November 2025 had already crossed 4.5 lakh.

A major reason behind this growth is India's expanding e-Medical Visa programme, which now covers citizens of 167 countries, making it easier for patients to travel for treatment.

According to Sahil Jain, patients continue to arrive from neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh, along with Oman, Iraq, Nigeria and Tanzania. At the same time, long waiting periods and expensive healthcare in several Western countries are pushing more patients to explore treatment options in India.

A patient named Jean Paul from the UK came to India for his bilateral knee transplant surgery.

Medical Tourism: Cost Still Matters, But It Is No Longer Enough

India's biggest advantage continues to be affordability.

Many complex medical procedures cost 60 per cent to 80 per cent less than they do in several Western countries.

For instance, heart bypass surgery can begin at around $5,000 in India, compared with nearly $150,000 in the United States. Knee replacement surgery typically costs between $5,500 and $9,500, while the same procedure can cost $30,000 to $70,000 in the US. IVF treatment is also significantly cheaper, ranging from $2,300 to $5,000 in India compared with $12,000 to $15,000 in many Western countries.

But Sahil Jain believes the industry's biggest transformation is happening beyond pricing.

Instead of simply arranging surgeries, organised medical travel companies are increasingly offering complete treatment packages. These often include airport transfers, accommodation for attendants, physiotherapy, nutrition support and recovery services.

"The focus has shifted from offering the cheapest treatment to ensuring the patient feels supported throughout the journey," Jain said.

Medical Tourism: Safety Is Becoming A Bigger Selling Point

Safety has emerged as another key reason why international patients are becoming more selective.

Recent reports of complications involving medical tourists in countries such as Turkey have brought greater attention to the importance of quality standards and long-term follow-up care.

According to Sahil Jain, leading operators in India are responding by strengthening aftercare.

Some companies now include 12-month post-surgery insurance for procedures such as orthopaedic surgeries and dental implants. For patients from African countries, these plans may even cover emergency medical evacuation if required. For patients from Western countries, treatment support can continue through partnerships with healthcare providers in their home countries.

In treatments where insurance is not possible, such as organ transplants, Indian specialists increasingly coordinate with doctors in the patient's home country to ensure proper care before and after surgery.

Medical Tourism: The Next Big Challenge

Despite its rapid growth, India's medical tourism industry still faces one major hurdle.

According to Sahil Jain, the biggest challenge is the fragmented experience many foreign patients face while planning their treatment. Patients often have to coordinate with multiple agents, hospitals, hotels and transport providers, making the process stressful.

Countries such as Thailand, Singapore and the UAE have built stronger reputations by offering more integrated services.

To close that gap, many Indian companies are now moving towards an end-to-end model, where a single organisation manages everything-from airport pickup and hospital coordination to recovery facilities and regular updates for family members.

According to Sahil Jain, this integrated approach is likely to define the next phase of India's medical tourism industry.

India's low treatment costs may have put the country on the global medical tourism map. But industry experts believe the future will be shaped by something even more important-trust, safety and a seamless patient experience.