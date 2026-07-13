Beyond Low Cost: Why Foreigners Choose India's Healthcare Over The West
India's medical tourism industry is estimated to be worth $12.32 billion in 2026. It is growing much faster than the country's overall tourism sector.
Over the past few months, videos of foreign travellers praising India's healthcare system have repeatedly gone viral on social media.
One American woman shared how she received treatment in India quickly and at a fraction of the cost she would have paid back home. In another widely shared video, a foreign traveller said he was "surprised" after receiving free treatment at an Indian government hospital. While these are individual experiences, they have sparked conversations about why more international patients are choosing India.
The numbers tell the full story.
India's medical tourism industry is now estimated to be worth $12.32 billion in 2026. More importantly, it is growing much faster than the country's overall tourism sector. While India's tourism industry is projected to grow at around 7 per cent annually, the medical value travel market is expected to expand at nearly 16 per cent CAGR, reaching $22.11 billion by 2031.
And according to Sahil Jain, Co-Founder and CEO of The Medical Travel Company (TMTC), the reason goes far beyond lower treatment costs.
"The industry is no longer competing only on affordability. International patients now expect a complete healthcare experience, with safety, coordination and post-treatment support becoming equally important," Jain said.
Medical Tourism: More Patients Are Choosing India
The rapid growth is visible in government data as well. Medical tourist arrivals increased from 1.83 lakh in 2020 to 6.59 lakh in 2023. The number remained strong at 6.44 lakh in 2024, while provisional figures for January-November 2025 had already crossed 4.5 lakh.
A major reason behind this growth is India's expanding e-Medical Visa programme, which now covers citizens of 167 countries, making it easier for patients to travel for treatment.
According to Sahil Jain, patients continue to arrive from neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh, along with Oman, Iraq, Nigeria and Tanzania. At the same time, long waiting periods and expensive healthcare in several Western countries are pushing more patients to explore treatment options in India.
Medical Tourism: Cost Still Matters, But It Is No Longer Enough
India's biggest advantage continues to be affordability.
Many complex medical procedures cost 60 per cent to 80 per cent less than they do in several Western countries.
For instance, heart bypass surgery can begin at around $5,000 in India, compared with nearly $150,000 in the United States. Knee replacement surgery typically costs between $5,500 and $9,500, while the same procedure can cost $30,000 to $70,000 in the US. IVF treatment is also significantly cheaper, ranging from $2,300 to $5,000 in India compared with $12,000 to $15,000 in many Western countries.
But Sahil Jain believes the industry's biggest transformation is happening beyond pricing.
Instead of simply arranging surgeries, organised medical travel companies are increasingly offering complete treatment packages. These often include airport transfers, accommodation for attendants, physiotherapy, nutrition support and recovery services.
"The focus has shifted from offering the cheapest treatment to ensuring the patient feels supported throughout the journey," Jain said.
Medical Tourism: Safety Is Becoming A Bigger Selling Point
Safety has emerged as another key reason why international patients are becoming more selective.
Recent reports of complications involving medical tourists in countries such as Turkey have brought greater attention to the importance of quality standards and long-term follow-up care.
According to Sahil Jain, leading operators in India are responding by strengthening aftercare.
Some companies now include 12-month post-surgery insurance for procedures such as orthopaedic surgeries and dental implants. For patients from African countries, these plans may even cover emergency medical evacuation if required. For patients from Western countries, treatment support can continue through partnerships with healthcare providers in their home countries.
In treatments where insurance is not possible, such as organ transplants, Indian specialists increasingly coordinate with doctors in the patient's home country to ensure proper care before and after surgery.
Medical Tourism: The Next Big Challenge
Despite its rapid growth, India's medical tourism industry still faces one major hurdle.
According to Sahil Jain, the biggest challenge is the fragmented experience many foreign patients face while planning their treatment. Patients often have to coordinate with multiple agents, hospitals, hotels and transport providers, making the process stressful.
Countries such as Thailand, Singapore and the UAE have built stronger reputations by offering more integrated services.
To close that gap, many Indian companies are now moving towards an end-to-end model, where a single organisation manages everything-from airport pickup and hospital coordination to recovery facilities and regular updates for family members.
According to Sahil Jain, this integrated approach is likely to define the next phase of India's medical tourism industry.
India's low treatment costs may have put the country on the global medical tourism map. But industry experts believe the future will be shaped by something even more important-trust, safety and a seamless patient experience.
-
Opinion | Trump's Quiet Turkey 'U-Turn' Has Loud Consequences For India
In a stunning policy reversal, Trump has decided to sell America's F-35 jets to Turkey, a staunch Pakistan ally and its closest defence supplier
-
Rs 1,160 Crore Rice 'Scam' Widens: 56 Mills, 22 Ethanol Plants Under Scanner
Investigators are trying to establish how much of the nearly 5 lakh metric tonnes of government rice allocated for ethanol production was actually converted into ethanol, and how much may have been diverted through private mills before returning to government warehouses.
-
A Truck, A Rice Mill And A Rs 1,160 Crore Question In Madhya Pradesh
The suspicion is that the government rice was diverted to private rice mills and later found its way back into government warehouses as custom milled rice.
-
Opinion | Sharad Pawar Has An Old 'Two Plus Two' Bargain For Delhi
Sharad Pawar appears to be keeping two doors open, and the political cost could be huge for both opposition and the NDA.
-
Blog: Your SUV's Most-Used Feature Is Now The Brake Pedal
The growing menace of traffic begs a question: Is buying a car slowly becoming one of the worst financial decisions for people living in large cities?
-
The New Cold War: America Invents, China Deploys
The contest has shifted from who discovers to who can industrialise faster
-
Opinion | US-Iran MoU Collapse: Why The Strait Of Hormuz Is Back On The Brink
Why did the ceasefire fail? Could it have been prevented? The answer to many of these questions lies in the framing of the 14-Point MoU and the uneven playfield that it created.
-
NDTV Investigation: No Single Cause Or Common Pattern In Bikaner's Maternal Health Crisis
Part 3 of NDTV's investigation into the series of maternal deaths and severe post-delivery complications examines a different pattern emerging at Bikaner's PBM Hospital
-
Blog | Amaira, And The Daily Goodbye Every Parent Takes For Granted
I kept thinking about that moment every parent knows so well. The one where you watch your child disappear through the school gate, believing they will come home.
-
Opinion | By Trump, For Trump: Inside The Murky Election Crisis America Is Sleepwalking Into
Trump has learnt that overturning an election after losing is extraordinarily difficult. This time, he is shaping the battlefield before America votes.