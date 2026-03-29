US Woman Praises India's Fast, Affordable Healthcare, Internet Reacts

A foreign woman has drawn attention on social media after sharing her views on healthcare in India in a humorous way. The woman, identified as Liz, posted a video on Instagram, where she initially described Indian healthcare as "really annoying" before explaining her actual experience.

In the video, Liz said that the strange aspect of healthcare in India for her is that it's so easy and quick to access. She explained that while she often has to wait for long appointments or pay a lot for simple tests, in India she can go directly to the hospital and see a doctor the same day, and receive treatment at a much lower cost.

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Comparison To The American System

In a sarcastic tone, Liz compared her experience to the American healthcare system. She said that there, one has to contact multiple clinics to get an appointment, and even then, the cost can be quite high. She also jokingly added that India shouldn't make life so easy for people.

Social Media Reaction

The video highlights the gap between accessibility and affordability of healthcare services, which has drawn reactions from social media users.

One user commented, "Well, you can get a blood test at the ease of your home in India."

Another user noted, "I did my blood test and X ray ang got report in the same day."

"Even some placees you will get free test like MRI,CT scan, x-ray," added a third user.