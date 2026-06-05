Stop Turning Businessmen Into Role Models, Urges Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath

The prominent Indian entrepreneur and Zerodha co-founder, Nithin Kamath, has sparked a lively online discussion after questioning the modern obsession with treating corporate leaders as life gurus. Writing on the social media platform X, the stockbroking billionaire admitted he finds the growing culture of business leader worship rather bizarre.

Kamath noted that the phenomenon has gathered significant momentum over the last five years. He compared the current adulation of corporate executives to the traditional idolisation of film stars and professional athletes, arguing that none of these groups should be blindly hero-worshipped.

The chief executive revealed his personal discomfort when individuals approach him for personal or career guidance. He candidly questioned his own qualifications to offer such advice, stating that achieving success in commerce is often just a matter of getting lucky.

He argued that financial fortune does not magically grant an individual the wisdom to guide others on complex personal life choices. Instead of looking up to wealthy executives who project a polished image to the outside world, Kamath suggested that people should seek out everyday heroes. He pointed out that many early-stage startup founders and individuals dedicated to the social sector are far more capable of offering meaningful advice.

He urged his followers to choose their role models based on genuine, admirable traits witnessed in real life rather than public relations hype.

The post quickly went viral, attracting thousands of responses from social media users. Many observers strongly agreed with his viewpoint, noting that a culture heavily fixated on quick wealth has mistakenly conflated financial net worth with moral and intellectual authority. Others suggested that the public naturally gravitates towards entrepreneurs simply because they aspire to replicate their financial success.