Ranbir Kapoor Buys 25.7 Acre Land In Pune For Rs 16.42 Crore

Ranbir Kapoor has expanded his real estate portfolio by acquiring 25.7 acres of land in Pune's Mulshi taluka through four separate transactions worth more than ₹16.42 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Mulshi's growing popularity among affluent buyers highlights its transformation into a sought-after destination for luxury living, second homes, and strategic real estate investments.

While the exact purpose of Kapoor's purchase has not been disclosed, large land acquisitions in Mulshi are commonly associated with the development of private residences, holiday homes, or hospitality projects.

The deal, registered on April 30, 2026, includes four adjoining land parcels located in Pimpri village. The largest parcel, measuring 43,800 sq m, was acquired for ₹7.07 crore. Another plot, spread across 29,900 sq m, was purchased for ₹4.62 crore, while a 21,400 sq m parcel was bought for ₹3.31 crore. The fourth and smallest parcel, measuring 8,900 sq m, was acquired for ₹1.39 crore, according to documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

High-net-worth individuals increasingly view such investments as lifestyle assets and long-term wealth-creation opportunities. The growing popularity of Mulshi continues to drive demand for premium land acquisitions in the region.

Ranbir Kapoor's latest investment reflects a broader trend among Bollywood celebrities looking beyond Mumbai for real estate opportunities. Over the past few years, several actors and public figures have diversified their property portfolios by investing in agricultural and non-agricultural land, holiday homes, and premium residential developments in destinations such as Alibaug, Lonavala, Pune, and Goa.