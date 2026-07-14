Anupam Kher Says He And Naseeruddin Shah Hugged And Moved On After 'Clown' Remark Resurfaces

Anupam Kher shared a video on his Instagram feed on Monday after trolls targeted him over a six-year-old video of Naseeruddin Shah that called him a "clown." Kher said trolls dug up the old clip to tarnish his reputation when they couldn't find anything substantial. Burying the hatchet, the two senior actors moved on and hugged each other, Kher added.

In the new video he said, "Some people didn't like what I said because it didn't fit their agenda. They wanted to create a narrative and started looking for ways to target and troll me, to abuse me. An entire ecosystem was formed just to attack me. They said many things about me, but I only enjoyed it more because they worked so hard. When they had nothing else, they dug up a six-year-old video of Naseeruddin Shah, hoping to damage my reputation."

Responding to trolls, Anupam Kher said that he and Naseeruddin Shah had hugged and moved on from the past. Kher had also responded when the video first surfaced.

"I want to say this openly: whatever I have achieved, I have earned through my own hard work. I have risen from the ground up with my values. What exactly are you trying to make me afraid of? You have spent your lives trapped in your own egos. Why are you threatened by my shadow? Keep doing what you want. I will continue to stand by the truth," Kher added in the video.

Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah's old spat

In the resurfaced six-year-old clip, Naseeruddin Shah called Anupam Kher "a clown."

"Someone like Anupam Kher is very vocal. I don't think he needs to be taken seriously. He is a clown. Any number of his contemporaries from NSD and FTII can attest to his sycophantic nature. It's in his blood. He can't help it," Shah had said then.

Anupam Kher replied on X, sharing a video. He said, "Though I have never said anything bad about you, now I will. You have spent your entire life in frustration, despite achieving so much. If you can criticise Dilip Kumar sahab, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli, then I'm sure I'm in great company."

He added, "None of them has ever taken your statements seriously. As we all know, due to the substances you have been taking all these years, you don't realise the difference between what is right and what is wrong."

In terms of work, Anupam Kher was last seen in Metro... In Dino, while Naseeruddin Shah garnered widespread recognition for his performance in Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga.