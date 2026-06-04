Anupam Kher Scolds David Dhawan Over His Retirement Wish: 'Who Are You To Decide?'

David Dhawan, who has returned to the director's chair with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai after six years, has expressed his wish to retire. Anupam Kher, a friend of Dhawan for more than a decade, called him as soon as he heard and playfully scolded him.

"David Dhawan is my best friend. I go to his house whenever I can. When I learned about his retirement decision, I called him and scolded him. Maine daanta use (I scolded him). I said, 'What do you mean, this is your last film? Who are you to decide this is your last film? If the audience loves you, don't say this is my last film,'" Anupam Kher told ANI.

"My father used to tell me that retirement is merely a state of mind. As long as you can stand on your own feet and keep doing what you love, there's no reason to retire. Unfortunately, he later fell ill, but that belief has stayed with me. We are fortunate to be in a profession where there is no fixed age for retirement," Anupam Kher added.

Anupam Kher and David Dhawan collaborated on films like Deewana Mastana and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

The film marks David and Varun Dhawan's fourth collaboration. Apart from Varun, it also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, with Mouni Roy, Rakesh Bedi, Rajesh Kumar, Maniesh Paul and others in key roles. Produced by Tips, the film has been mired in a legal battle with producer Vashu Bhagnani, who filed a Rs 400 crore suit alleging the use of unauthorised songs.

About David Dhawan

Spanning a career of four decades, David Dhawan was once called the "King of Comedy."

He delivered several iconic hits with Govinda. His films also created memorable on-screen pairings such as Amitabh Bachchan–Govinda in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sanjay Dutt–Govinda in Haseena Maan Jaayegi, and Akshay Kumar–Salman Khan in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.