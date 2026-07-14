Matt Damon To Zendaya, Meet The Star-Studded Cast Of Christopher Nolan's <i>The Odyssey</i>

Christopher Nolan has assembled one of the most star-studded ensembles of his career for The Odyssey, his ambitious adaptation of Homer's timeless epic. The poem tells the story of Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, and his arduous ten-year journey home to reclaim his kingdom following the Trojan War.

Ever since the announcement, the film's ensemble cast has generated massive excitement among fans. From Matt Damon to Zendaya, here's a closer look at the acclaimed line-up bringing one of history's greatest adventures to the big screen.

1. Matt Damon as Odysseus

Matt Damon plays Odysseus, the legendary King of Ithaca, a brilliant but deeply flawed Greek general who spends 10 gruelling years trying to return home to his family after the fall of Troy. In Nolan's adaptation, his character is stripped of mythological glamour and portrayed as a profoundly human father and husband who is desperately trying to get home.

2. Tom Holland as Telemachus

Tom Holland slips into the skin of Telemachus, the son of Odysseus and Penelope. He has grown up entirely in the shadow of his father's myth. Telemachus serves as the emotional anchor on land while his father battles monsters at sea, evolving from a powerless boy into a decisive leader.

3. Anne Hathaway as Penelope

Another addition to the cast is Anne Hathaway as Penelope, the Queen of Ithaca. She is defined by her fierce resilience, quiet grief, and immense political brilliance. While Odysseus battles physical monsters across the Mediterranean, Penelope fights a psychological and political war at home.

4. Robert Pattinson as Antinous

Robert Pattinson plays the primary antagonist of the Ithaca storyline. He is the most arrogant, brutal, and politically calculating of the hundred-plus suitors occupying the royal palace. Pattinson is expected to bring a dangerous and charismatic malice to the screen, contrasting sharply with Damon's weary Odysseus and Holland's vulnerable Telemachus.

5. Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra

Lupita Nyong'o pulls double duty in The Odyssey, playing both Helen of Troy and her twin sister Clytemnestra. Helen is the catalyst for the entire epic, the legendary queen whose abduction by Paris ignited the decade-long Trojan War. Nyong'o portrays Helen in the aftermath of the war, having returned to Sparta alongside King Menelaus.

6. Zendaya as Athena

Zendaya is cast as Athena, the Goddess of War and Wisdom. Her character serves as the cosmic mastermind behind Odysseus's journey. She is a sharp and tactical general who orchestrates events on Earth like a grand master playing a game of cosmic chess.

7. Charlize Theron as Calypso

Charlize Theron plays Calypso, the breathtakingly beautiful and possessive sea nymph. She holds Odysseus captive on her isolated island paradise of Ogygia for seven long years. The actress is supposed to imbibe the spirit of a complex and deeply lonely immortal trapped in a prison of her own making.

8. Travis Scott as a bard

Rapper Travis Scott portrays the role of Demodocus, a visionary bard of the ancient world. The character of the traditional mythological storyteller is completely revolutionised. Instead of strumming a classical lyre, Scott will use his distinct voice, heavy vocal distortion, and primal rhythmic beats to turn the epic poem's musical performances into a concert-like sensory experience.

9. Jon Bernthal as Menelaus

Jon Bernthal is the deeply scarred King of Sparta and the aggrieved husband of Helen of Troy. The actor sheds the polished majesty of traditional Hollywood monarchs, portraying Menelaus as a volatile warlord consumed by the psychological aftermath of the ten-year Trojan War.

10. Mia Goth as Melantho

Mia Goth will be seen playing a treacherous palace maid who actively betrays the royal family of Ithaca. The actress is expected to bring her signature high-intensity energy to the screen, turning Melantho into a deeply unsettling and calculating antagonist within the domestic war storyline.

The Odyssey releases in theatres worldwide on July 17.



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