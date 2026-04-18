Actor Sonali Raut Claims She Contracted Scabies On <i>Bigg Boss Marathi 6</i>: 'Dead Rats, Cockroaches In Food'

Actor Sonali Raut has levelled serious allegations against the makers of Bigg Boss Marathi 6.

What's Happening

She has claimed that she endured difficult conditions during her stint on the reality show.

According to SCREEN, Sonali has sent a legal notice to the producers, alleging that she experienced both mental and physical distress while participating in the show.

She further claimed that she contracted a skin condition, identified as "scabies", which she attributed to unhygienic living conditions inside the house.

The actor recently took to social media, sharing videos that included close-up visuals of rashes and marks on various parts of her body, including her back, arms, legs and torso.

Alongside the visuals, she described the environment inside the house through on-screen text.

The text read, "Rats inside the kitchen eating away groceries. Cockroaches coming out of food. As a punishment, one washroom for 17 contestants. Inside the washroom, people used to smoke, eat food, chicken, eggs, litter, dead rats around. People used each other's napkins and towels due to shortage."

Sharing the video, Sonali wrote, "Beyond the glamour lies a dark reality of exploitation. I entered #BBMarathi6 with trust but left with a contagious disease. It's time to hold the makers accountable."

Background

In an earlier statement, Sonali Raut had also spoken in detail about the conditions inside the house. "The environment was extremely unhygienic. There were big rats inside the kitchen eating away at the grocery and the same was being used to cook for contestants to feed on...The food that came from Endemol Production during 'Weekend ka War' had cockroaches coming out of the food. As a part of punishment, only one washroom was used for all 17 contestants in which people used to smoke, litter, eat food... chicken, eggshells n dead rats around, as you know men and women are different," she told IANS.

She further alleged shortages of basic necessities during her stay. "There were times I was left starving and didn't have proper food, no proper sleep... Electronic appliances like microwaves, clothes dryers which were there were used from Big Boss Hindi because it had stickers of previous contestants like Amaal, Tanya and Mridul..Appliances were not hygienic and not properly maintained," she had shared.

Raising concerns over privacy, Sonali added, "My Agreement was shared with the fellow contestants which is clearly a breach of trust. I trusted the platform, but my health and well-being were compromised. There needs to be accountability so that no one else suffers like this."

The controversy comes just ahead of the show's finale, which is scheduled to take place on April 19.