Ram Charan's <i>Peddi</i> Crosses Rs 10 Crore In Advance Bookings

The countdown to Peddi has officially begun, and Ram Charan's fans are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a thunderous start at the box office.

The Buchi Babu Sana directorial is already raking in impressive advance booking numbers across several markets. What's making the trend even more noteworthy is that Telangana bookings are yet to open.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala believes the early trends reflect the anticipation surrounding the film.

Speaking to NDTV, Bala said, "The advance booking trend for Peddi looks excellent. Rs 10 crore from Andhra Pradesh alone before release and strong numbers from Bengaluru, Rs 1.50 crore, despite Telangana not yet opening, clearly indicate massive anticipation."

He further stated that the current momentum could translate into a historic opening day for the Ram Charan starrer.

"Based on the current booking momentum, a Rs 100 crore India gross from premieres and opening day looks achievable. If overseas continues at its present pace, a Rs 125 crore worldwide opening day is very much within reach," he said.

Bala is also optimistic about the film's long-term theatrical prospects.

"Peddi should take a blockbuster opening. Depending on reviews and word of mouth, it should do well. It is a big theatrical event movie of 2026," he added.

Highlighting the significance of the paid premiere shows, Bala said, "Wherever advance booking has opened for premieres, it looks excellent. Rs 15 crore to Rs 20 crore is expected."

When asked about the performance of bookings across languages, he noted, "Excellent for Telugu and just started for Hindi."

Peddi will face competition from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which is scheduled to release a day later. However, Bala does not believe the comedy entertainer will significantly impact the film's business.

"The two films cater to completely different audiences. Peddi is positioned as a large-scale pan-India action-sports drama, while Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is a family comedy entertainer. Both can comfortably coexist, especially during a holiday period. If Peddi receives strong word of mouth, it will largely remain unaffected," he concluded.

Peddi is scheduled to hit screens on June 4, with paid previews beginning a day prior.

ALSO READ: Watch: Ram Charan's Fan Breaches Security At Peddi Event, Leaves Janhvi Kapoor Startled