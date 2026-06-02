Black Crowes' Chris Robinson Faces Backlash After Clashing With Fans Over 'USA' Chants

Black Crowes lead vocalist Chris Robinson faced boos from concertgoers after he criticised fans chanting “USA” during their performance in Tampa, Florida. The incident occurred on Sunday, May 31, during the band's Southern Hospitality Tour.

The crowd at the venue began chanting “USA” after an image of the band's black crow mascot dressed as Uncle Sam appeared on a giant screen behind the stage. The chants grew only louder as the Black Crowes prepared to perform their hit song She Talks to Angels, according to a report by TMZ.

The 59-year-old singer responded to the crowd, saying, “Thanks for the geography lesson,” as the pro-American chants continued. He appeared increasingly frustrated and then questioned why people had so much to be proud of in the country at the moment. “I don't know what you have to be so proud of right now,” he said.

His remark did not go down well with a section of the audience, who responded to him with loud boos. Some attendees reportedly even left the show midway. A video shared by the outlet showed Robinson addressing those who were booing him. “Some of us have real faith,” he was heard saying. “For those of you f–g booing us, some of us are not afraid. And we most assuredly are not f–g ignorant.”

Not just the live audience, once the incident grabbed eyeballs online, many expressed their disappointment in Robinson's comments. “US Veteran here. Bought tickets for my wife's birthday in Tampa. Chris Robinson mocked the USA chanters… We walked out disappointed. Hoping for a partial refund,” one person said.

Someone else mentioned, “Sigh. Yes, free speech, but this kind of thing is tired, played out, and has not changed anything except possibly my opinion of Chris Robinson. Who knew he was such a prickly luvvie?”

“Not A Good Look. How about Musicians just play Music and Keep Their Ideology To Themselves?” asked another individual.

The Black Crowes, formed in 1984 by brothers Chris and Rich Robinson, is currently on tour in support of their latest album A Pound of Feathers.