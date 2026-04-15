Model Sonali Raut Recalls 'Bold' Bikini Shoot With Ranveer Singh: "He Was Very Shy"

Indian actress and model Sonali Raut, who gained popularity with her 2014 Bollywood film The Xpose and a stint in Bigg Boss 8 and is now a part of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6, recently opened up about her very different view of Ranveer Singh, with whom she had shot a bold cover shoot.

What's Happening

Sonali Raut recalled how she was experienced when it came to doing such bold shoots, while Ranveer Singh, being relatively new, was shy.

Sonali told Filmibeat, "I know Ranveer very differently. I did a pose with him, and after a few years, he did the same pose with Vaani Kapoor. Ranveer, at that time, was very sweet, very friendly and very nice. He was not like (imitates him) 'Yeah', full of energy, no. Actually, he was very shy because again, it was a bikini shoot."

She continued, "It was very bold. It was glamorous. He said, 'This is my first shoot like that, like very glamorous, and with a girl who's wearing a bikini.' Yeah, he was so cautious. He was chewing gum, he was wearing perfume... I was chill, and even the photographer was like, 'Sonali, don't make him conscious because you are okay, but he's a little nervous. Please make him comfortable.'"

Sonali Raut reiterated how she remembers him as a very sweet and nervous person on set compared to his vivacious energy now. Furthermore, she added, "You know, Sonali, it's my first shoot. You know, I'm wearing clothes." She mentioned, "I said, 'Yeah, you are wearing clothes, what are you nervous about?' Then he repeated this pose (with Vaani Kapoor)."

Dhurandhar 2 Storm

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, led by Ranveer Singh, has rewritten box office history. Ranveer Singh's latest film has become a blockbuster for the ages.

After 26 days, India gross collections stand at Rs 1,311.68 crore, with net collections at Rs 1,095.67 crore. Overseas, the film collected Rs 1.00 crore on Day 27, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 416.25 crore. This pushes the worldwide gross to Rs 1,727.93 crore.

Dhurandhar minted Rs 1,307.35 crore, and the worldwide collections of Dhurandhar 2 stand at Rs 1,712 crore as of now. Combined, the franchise totals Rs 3,019.35 crore, cementing its position as the first Indian franchise to cross the Rs 3,000 crore mark.

About Dhurandhar 2

The sequel to Dhurandhar follows the rise of Ranveer Singh's Hamza Ali Mazari as Sher-e-Baloch and the undisputed king of Lyari. It also traces his journey from becoming Jaskirat Singh Rangi to Hamza, the man who intrudes into Pakistan as a spy to avenge the terrorist attacks in the nation.

The spy-action thriller also brings back the talented supporting cast, including Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Sara Arjun.

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