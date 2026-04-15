Ranveer Singh Chanted 'Om', Listened To Punjabi Hip Hop While Playing Hamza In <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>

Actor Ranveer Singh is known for diving deep into the characters he plays, often building elaborate rituals and routines to fully inhabit a role. On the sets of Dhurandhar, that process involved a mix of spirituality, meditation and high-energy Punjabi hip hop, revealed prosthetic artist Karandeep Singh in an exclusive conversation with NDTV.

Karandeep, the main prosthetic artist on the film, worked closely with Ranveer during the actor's makeup sessions on Dhurandhar. Those long hours in the chair, he says, were not just about physical transformation but also about the actor mentally stepping into the character of Hamza Ali Mazari.

"He used to get centred first. He is a Shiv ji bhakt. He used to start his day with 'Om' chanting. He used to come after a workout, listen to 'Om'. Whenever we would do an hour-long makeup, he would try to meditate," Karandeep said.

The spiritual grounding would then slowly give way to a different kind of energy as the actor prepared to face the camera.

"And then he will come down to Punjabi hip hop like a gangster song. He has a very favourite artist called Naseeb, he is Canadian. Great beats, great lyrics," Karandeep added, explaining how music became a big part of Ranveer's preparation.

The prosthetic artist also recalled a moment when they ended up discussing Ranveer's playlist during the makeup session.

"One day we were just talking, and he asked should we play Sidhu or Naseeb? So we heard four-five songs. It's not in the film but he has bought the rights. So somewhere in a promo or two, it has been used," he revealed.

Karandeep also shared that Ranveer once reacted to a post he had put up on Instagram about the music.

Screenshot of Ranveer Singh's comment on Karandeep Singh's Instagram post.

"He actually used it and he also wrote in the comment 'Bro Naseeb'..." he said.

For Karandeep, the shift from meditation to high-energy music perfectly captured how Ranveer prepared for intense scenes.

"That was the kind of energy when he is going out for war, or he has to be the lion, so that was his beast mode," he said.

The insight once again highlights the lengths Ranveer Singh goes to while preparing for a role. From spiritual grounding to carefully curated music, the actor's process blends discipline and instinct, helping him tap into the fierce energy required to play Hamza in the Dhurandhar films.

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