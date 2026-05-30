<i>Drishyam 3</i> Box Office Collection Day 9: Mohanlal's Film Witnesses A Dip

Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 witnessed a drop in collections on its ninth day in theatres.

What's Happening

According to early estimates, the film earned Rs 4.30 crore nett in India on Day 9. This marks a decline of around 35 per cent from the Rs 6.65 crore nett collected on the previous day.

Despite the slowdown, the film continues to attract audiences, particularly in Kerala, where it has maintained a strong theatrical presence.

The Malayalam version remains the primary contributor to the film's earnings.

On Day 9, it generated approximately Rs 4 crore from 1,826 shows and recorded an occupancy of around 42 per cent. The dubbed versions added smaller contributions, with the Telugu version collecting Rs 15 lakh, the Tamil version Rs 10 lakh and the Kannada version Rs 5 lakh.

Following its latest earnings, Drishyam 3's India gross collection has reached Rs 100.08 crore, while its total India nett collection stands at Rs 86.25 crore.

The film has also continued its successful run in International markets. It reportedly earned Rs 6 crore overseas on Day 9, taking its overseas gross total to Rs 109 crore.

Combined with its domestic performance, the film's worldwide gross collection has now touched Rs 209.08 crore.

Background

With this feat, Drishyam 3 has become one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2026.

It currently occupies the second spot among Malayalam releases this year, behind Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros, which has grossed Rs 235.26 crore worldwide.

The film has already surpassed the collections of several notable releases, including Aadu 3 (Rs 120.11 crore), Patriot (Rs 79.97 crore), Athiradi (Rs 62.95 crore), and Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam (Rs 40.04 crore).

The third installment of the popular thriller franchise opened strongly with Rs 15.85 crore on its first day and maintained steady momentum during its opening week.

The film earned nearly Rs 54.45 crore net within its first four days and concluded its first week with Rs 81.95 crore nett in India.

Released globally on May 21, 2026, coinciding with Mohanlal's 66th birthday, Drishyam 3 is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph.

The film sees Mohanlal return as Georgekutty, one of Malayalam cinema's most celebrated characters. The cast also includes Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Siddique and Asha Sarath in key roles.