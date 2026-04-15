<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 27: Beats <i>Pushpa</i> And <i>Baahubali</i> As The First Indian Franchise To Hit Rs 3,000 Crore Worldwide

Ranveer Singh's Lyari saga, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, completes a month at the box office tomorrow. Ahead of it, the film has achieved another milestone. It became the first Indian franchise to hit Rs 3,000 crore worldwide, beating strong competitors like SS Rajamouli's Baahubali and Allu Arjun's Pushpa.

After 26 days, India gross collections stand at Rs 1,311.68 crore, with net collections at Rs 1,095.67 crore.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 1.00 crore on Day 27, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 416.25 crore. This pushes the worldwide gross to Rs 1,727.93 crore.

Breaking Down the Numbers

On its fourth Tuesday, the film minted Rs 7.05 crore at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk.

In week one, it collected a whopping Rs 674.17 crore.

Numbers fell drastically in week 2, minting Rs 263.65 crore domestically.

In the third week, it minted Rs 110.60 crore.

Making the most of the extended weekend, Dhurandhar: The Revenge started its journey with Rs 102.55 crore on March 19. Throughout the first week, collections ranged between Rs 40 crore and Rs 60 crore before entering the second weekend. Numbers hovered between Rs 20-30 crore in the second week. In the third week, they dropped to single digits for two consecutive days before rising. From paid previews on March 18, the film minted Rs 43 crore.

Beats Pushpa and Baahubali as Franchise

Dhurandhar minted Rs 1,307.35 crore, and the worldwide collections of Dhurandhar 2 stand at Rs 1,712 crore as of now. Combined, the franchise totals Rs 3,019.35 crore, cementing its position as the first Indian franchise to cross the Rs 3,000 crore mark.

The collections of Baahubali and Pushpa stand at Rs 2,438 crore and Rs 2,092.20 crore, respectively, as per Sacnilk.

"The 3,000 crore milestone is not just a number; it signifies a shift in the way Indian franchises are perceived on the global stage. For years, Indian cinema has produced individual blockbusters, but the Dhurandhar duology proves that multipart storytelling can now rival the biggest film series worldwide," reports Sacnilk.

Dhurandhar 2 has also become the highest-grossing Indian film without contributions from Gulf countries and China.

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the year's highest-grossing film and the top earner in a single language. The new installment surpassed its predecessor's lifetime haul within 11 days.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this edition.