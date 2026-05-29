<i>Dhurandhar</i> Production Designer Found Guilty Of Sexual Assault By POSH, Credit Removed From Uncut OTT Version

Production designer Saini S Johray's name was removed from the credits of Dhurandhar Raw Undekha OTT versions following an internal POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) investigation that found him guilty of sexual misconduct and tampering of evidence, sources told NDTV.

The development comes amid serious allegations against Johray by a crew member who accused him of sexual harassment and assault during the making of the Ranveer Singh-starrer, produced by B62 Studios.

According to sources, a formal complaint against Johray reached B62 Studios, owned by filmmaker Aditya Dhar and producer Lokesh Dhar, in September 2025. NDTV has learnt that action was initiated immediately.

“As soon as the complaint reached the studio, Johray was removed the very next day and a POSH committee investigation was initiated,” a source told NDTV.

The internal inquiry reportedly continued for nearly six months and concluded around late March to early April this year. Sources said the POSH committee found Johray guilty on two counts, sexual assault and tampering with evidence.

“The committee communicated its findings to the complainant after completing the inquiry,” the source added.

NDTV has also learnt that Johray's credits were removed from the raw, unseen versions of the project. However, his name reportedly continued to appear in the OTT version of Dhurandhar.

The internal findings come alongside a police investigation.

An FIR against Johray was registered at Chandigarh's Sector 17 police station after the complainant, a resident of New Delhi, submitted a written complaint on April 20.

Following a preliminary inquiry, police booked the accused under Sections 74, 79, 123 and 126(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to the complaint, the woman alleged that Johray called her to a room at Taj Chandigarh under the pretext of a professional discussion and later sexually harassed, assaulted and wrongfully confined her. She further alleged that an intoxicating substance had been mixed in her drink.

In her statement, the complainant said she was studying at Government College when a faculty member forwarded her resume to the Dhurandhar team. She alleged she was hired as an Assistant Art Director on September 2, 2025.

The complainant further claimed that Johray introduced himself as her mentor and said he was an alumnus of the Delhi College of Art in order to build trust. According to her complaint, he later invited her to meet him alone at a Chandigarh hotel room, allegedly saying it was work-related. She also alleged that he repeatedly warned her against informing others about the meeting, claiming it could damage her professional image.

Sources further told NDTV that certain production houses may have previously blacklisted Johray. NDTV is independently investigating these claims.