Case Against <i>Dhurandhar</i> Production Designer For Sexual Harassment, Out On Bail

A woman has filed an FIR at Chandigarh's Sector-17 police station accusing Dhurandhar production designer Saini S Johray of sexual harassment. Soon after the case was registered, Saini S Johray obtained anticipatory bail from the district court.

Saini S Johray has yet to respond to the allegations.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that the accused called her to a five‑star hotel, touched her inappropriately, assaulted her when she resisted, and kept her hostage. She also alleged that Saini S Johray spiked her drink with a suspicious intoxicating substance, after which her condition deteriorated.

The police registered the case on April 21, 2026, after an investigation, but the matter came to light only on Monday evening (May 25).

Besides Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, Saini S Johray is also known for his work on web series such as The Family Man, fronted by Manoj Bajpayee, and The Night Manager, featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor.

The production designer recently received an award for his work on Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar.

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