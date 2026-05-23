Bengaluru Boxing Coach Accused Of Sexually Harassing Student For 4 Years

A sexual harassment case has been registered against a boxing coach attached to the Lions Boxing Club at Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium following allegations made by a 17-year-old boxer.

The complaint was lodged on May 22 by the teen through her mother. The student had been training at the Lions Boxing Club for the past 10 years.

The accused has been identified as Ramachandra, aged 50, who was serving as the girl's boxing coach. The complainant alleged that the coach had been harassing her daughter for the last four years, with the incidents allegedly intensifying over the past five to six months.

The FIR states that Ramachandra allegedly attempted to develop an inappropriate closeness with the minor and touched her inappropriately on multiple occasions at the Kanteerava Stadium.

The complaint further alleges that on May 17, during a boxing competition trip to Chennai, the coach allegedly called the minor girl to his private room, touched her private parts, forcibly kissed her and behaved inappropriately.

The complainant also alleged that the accused threatened the girl with dire consequences, allegedly telling her that he would kill her if she disclosed the incidents to family members.

The FIR notes that a prior complaint regarding the alleged harassment had already been submitted before a committee earlier.

Police have now registered the case under rlevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Investigations are underway.