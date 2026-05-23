'4 Km In 45 Minutes': Google Techie Highlights Bengaluru's Traffic Problems

A Google software engineer has caught social media's attention after posting an Instagram video about his gruelling commute in Bengaluru. In the clip, the user named Venkatesh D. expressed his frustration over a four-kilometre journey to the office that took 45 minutes on his two-wheeler, a trip that normally takes just 10 minutes. Driven by rapid urbanisation and a booming IT industry, the city's population has surged, with over 13 million residents and millions of vehicles clogging its roads. Narrow streets, inadequate public transport, and ongoing infrastructure projects exacerbate the issue.

The techie highlighted the contrast between the city's poor infrastructure and his high tax burden, noting that he pays over 30 per cent of his income in taxes only to endure crushing traffic.

“So, I live four kilometres from my office and it took me 45 minutes to reach the office today. What takes me like 9 to 10 minutes to come to the office took me 45 minutes. It's 10:00 am in the morning, I left my home, and I'm reaching here, it's 10:45," Venkatesh can be heard saying in the clip.

"Yaar, hamare taxes jaa kahan rahe hain, bhai? (Where is our tax money going?) There have been months where I've paid more taxes than I've gotten my salary, and it's not just me, I'm sure there are thousands and lakhs of other people who do this. But it is so frustrating and infuriates the hell out of me like what's going on,” he added.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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As the post went viral, social media users also lamented about the routine traffic snarls and long commutes that they have to endure on a daily basis in one of India's biggest cities.

“The frustration is real because people pay so much tax and still get poor infrastructure," said one user, while another added: "Including commute, I think we would qualify for overtime every single day."

Peak-hour commutes can stretch hours, impacting productivity and quality of life. Despite initiatives like metro expansions and traffic management apps, challenges persist due to poor urban planning and high vehicle density.