Bengaluru Left Waterlogged, Traffic Hit After Heavy Rain

Bengaluru witnessed heavy sudden rains this evening, leading to waterlogging, clogged drains and traffic disruption in several parts of the city.

Areas around Hormavu and HBR Layout were among the worst affected, with roads submerged due to stagnation of rainwater.

Residents reported severe waterlogging in internal roads and junctions, slowing vehicular movement.

According to locals, the entry points to stormwater drains were clogged, resulting in poor drainage and accumulation of rainwater on roads.

The heavy downpour also led to multiple incidents of trees and branches falling in different parts of Bengaluru, posing inconvenience to commuters and motorists.

Traffic movement took a major hit as the rains lashed the city close to peak evening hours, resulting in long snarls across several stretches. Authorities are expected to clear blocked drains and fallen trees to restore normalcy.

Seven people, including a child, were killed and seven others injured when the compound wall of the city's Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital collapsed due to heavy rains last month.

The victims included those from Kerala, who had come here as part of a study tour.

When heavy rains, coupled with strong winds and a hailstorm, battered the area, victims taking shelter near a wall were trapped when it suddenly collapsed. Seven people were killed on the spot.

Police and emergency services personnel rushed to the spot with an earthmover to bring out the bodies and the injured from the debris with the help of other citizens.