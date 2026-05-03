Woman Highlights Bengaluru Commuters' Struggles With Rain, Traffic And Crowded Metro

A Bengaluru woman has highlighted the daily commuting struggles faced by IT employees travelling to Electronic City, with her video quickly gaining attention on social media. The clip shows the difficulties faced during heavy rain and peak travel hours in the city's IT corridor.

Kavya Gowda shared the video on Instagram, where she spoke about the challenges of commuting to Electronic City, especially during the monsoon season.

In her video, she explained that popular perceptions of IT life do not reflect the real struggles faced by employees. She said that while IT jobs are often seen as comfortable, daily commuting conditions can be very difficult.

Watch Video Here:

Gowda described how heavy rain makes commuting extremely difficult in Electronic City. She said that during rains, it becomes hard to find autos or cabs, as many get cancelled and roads become heavily congested.

She added that she got completely drenched while travelling and said that poor road conditions and overflowing drainage water make walking almost impossible.

She also spoke about issues with public transport. She said that traffic is only one part of the problem, while the metro system is also extremely crowded.

According to her, it is difficult to even enter the metro trains during rush hours. She also pointed out that train services to Electronic City run every 15 to 20 minutes, and missing one often leads to long delays.

Gowda further said that IT life is not just about working in air-conditioned offices, but also includes these everyday hardships.

She added that increasing taxes add to the burden of commuters and questioned accountability for these issues.

Social Media Reaction

The video was shared with the caption stating, "IT life vs Reality. Rain + traffic + rush = full struggle." It has since resonated with many social media users, who related to the commuting challenges highlighted in the clip.

One user commented, "I feel it is a trap to live in metro cities."

Another user called the it "Horrible."